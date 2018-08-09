Vera Charlene Brook Cheek, age 79, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Albert Raymond Brook and the late Vera Lee Smith Frazier. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her sister: Ann Webb; and brothers: Kenneth Brook and Hugh Brook.
Vera is survived by her children: Teresa Puckett of Powder Springs, Ted Cheek of Dawsonville, Wayne Cheek of Douglasville, Ronny Cheek and his wife, Jane of Carrollton, Michael Cheek and his wife, Bonnie Witt of Marietta; the father of her children, Walter Cheek; brothers: Billy Brook of Douglasville, and Scott Brook and his wife, Kathe; grandchildren and spouse: Dennis & Lisa Owens, Brandy Owens, Michael & Ashley Cheek, Joe & Taylor Cheek, Jamie Cheek, Heather Cheek, Ronny Cheek, Jr., Jeremy Cheek, Ashley Cheek, Olivia & Bryan Johnson, and Jacob Cheek; 14 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August, 11, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jeff Childers officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Dennis Owens, Ronny Cheek, Jr., Michael Cheek, Jr., Joe Cheek, Jamie Cheek, Jeremy Cheek, and Jacob Cheek serving as Pallbearers.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
