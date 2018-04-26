Virgil Allen Jones, age 89, of Winston, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018. He was born on October 16, 1928 in Atlanta, GA son of the late Robert Allen Jones and the late Annie Bell Jones. He proudly served in the United States Navy and attended Life Gate Church. He retired from Stein Printing.
Virgil is survived by the children of his former wife, Juanita York Jones; son: Ronald Jones (Regina); daughter: Brenda Brown (Dean); granddaughter: Dena Bosten (Richard); grandsons: Jeremy Jones (Melanie), Mitchell Jones, and Dylan Brown ( Reanna); great grandchildren: Henry Jones, Abram Jones and Joshua Jones. He is survived by children of Annie June Jones, daughter: Mary Ann Vaughan (Ricky); grandchildren: Natalie Bethune (Michael), Kristen Vaughan, and Rebekah Vaughan; great grandchildren: Mason Williams and Wyatt Bethune; brother: James Jones; sister: Dorothy Garner and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie June Jones, former wife, Juanita York Jones; brother: Louie Jones; sister: Mildred Bostwick.
Memorial services will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, GA on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Michael Adams officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Hightower’s Memorial. Interment of cremains to follow the service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2 p.m. with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
