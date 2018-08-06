Mr. Wesley Burnett Cowan Jr., age 72, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, August 5th, 2018
He was born September 24, 1945 to Wesley Cowan Sr. and Jeri McGinnis Cowan and grew up in Lithia Springs and was a member of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church
Mr. Cowan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Steve Cowan, and one sister, Judy Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Rose Cowan of Austell, his son, Tony Cowan (Michele) of Lithia Springs and two daughters Beth Duggar (Jason) of Rockmart, and Melissa Hill (Jeff) of LaFayette and his four grandchildren, Dalton and Alyssa Dorris, Blair and Chloe Cowan, nieces and nephews.
