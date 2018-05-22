Willard Vernon Gilland, age 99, of Douglasville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 21, 2018. Willard was born on October 10, 1918 in Carroll County, GA to the late Claude A. Gilland and Causby Ayers Gilland.
Mr. Gilland worked hard all his life, always giving of himself in service to others. That was his joy. He was a devoted husband, Daddy, Grand Daddy, Great-Grand Daddy, and Great Great-Grand Daddy. He loved his family dearly.
Mr. Gilland was drafted into the United States Navy Armed Guard during World War II in 1943 and was discharged in 1946 at the end of the war.
He worked as a carpenter for many years before going to work for Ira H. Hardin Co. in Atlanta, GA as a Superintendent, retiring in the early 80’s.
He was a Mason for 65-plus years with the Douglasville Masonic Lodge, and he was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA for 84 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor McKown Gilland; daughters, Janice Rebecca Gilland and Carolyn Gilland Richard; sisters, Lovelia Connally and Maureen Sinyard; brothers, Ordell Gilland, Ovis Gilland, and Vonell Gilland.
Mr. Gilland is survived by his daughter, Patricia Gilland Mason and her husband Tony; son-in-law, Curt M. Richard; grandchildren, Scott L. Mason and his wife Lurleen, Christopher A. Mason, and Cathy Richard Eidson and her husband Jay; great-grandchildren, Ashley Waychoff, Kayla Hines and her husband Dustin, Taylor Mason and wife Chanel, Drake Mason and wife Bev, Kennady Gonzalez and husband Daniel, Presley Mason, Lauren Kelly, Sarah Tubo and husband Branden, and Josh McGaha and wife Haley; great great-grandchildren, Isabella Waychoff, Ashton Mason, Beck Waychoff, Hunter Hines, Averee Hines, Logan Dalton, Brooklyn Tubo, Evalyn Tubo, and Madison McGaha.
The family will receive friends at Beulah Baptist Church on Friday, May 25, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. followed by the service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Terry Pearman officiating. Mr. Rodney Gallman will deliver the eulogy. Music will be rendered by Terry Pearman and Lori Johnson, accompanied by Gina Winslett on piano. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Scott Mason, Chris Mason, Jay Eidson, Taylor Mason, Drake Mason, and Dustin Hines will serve as pallbearers. The Servitor’s Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 4031 Bankhead Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134.
