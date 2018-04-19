Mrs. Willene Harris, 87, of Lithia Springs, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Smyrna, Georgia.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Harris to Lithia Springs Church of God, 3900 Veterans Memorial Highway, Lithia Springs, GA 30122.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
