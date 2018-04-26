William (Bill) Loggins, 87, of Lithia Springs, passed away April 26, 2018.
He is survived by his sons: Nathan and wife Connie Loggins of Cherry Log, Mike and wife Michelle Loggins of Lithia Springs, Brad and wife Lesa Loggins of Jonesboro; sister, Maxine Sims of Kefferson; brother, T.Y Loggins of Eppworth; grandchildren Ryan Loggins, Casey Loggins, Deavin Echols and Jill Loggins; 5 great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Hazel. Bill was a 50 year Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his family. Bill served our country in combat during the Korean war.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Roy Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
