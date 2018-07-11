Mr. William J. “Bill” Dean Jr., age 77, of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018. He was born July 15, 1940 in Etowah, Tennessee the son of the late William J. Dean, Sr. and the late Mrs. Hazel Ruth Morgan Dean. In his early years, he worked at Georgia Marble Company in Tate. He married Martha Ann Williamson on October 7, 1973 in Carrollton, Georgia. He went to trade school and learned to work in the Automobile Body repair industry. He worked at several dealerships and body shops across the Metro Atlanta area. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved gardening, and fishing. Mr. Dean had a strong work ethic and taught his children to work hard and be dependable. He had a special love for his five grandchildren. He was a member of the Living Church of God. He fought the good fight, he finished his course, he kept the faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Dean, Jay Dean, Jesse Dean, Jerry Dean, and Mary Alice Dean; and sister-in-law, Betty Dean.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha Ann Williamson Dean of Jonesboro; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Chuck Thompson of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, William Steven “Steve” Dean, Sr. and Christie Haney of Griffin; sister, Margie Hughes of Cisco; brothers and sister-in-law, Tom Dean of Canton and Joe and Arlene Dean of Nelson; sister-in-law, Laverne Dean of Jasper; five grandchildren, Noah J. Thompson, William Steven Dean, Jr., Anna Grace Thompson, Brian James Dean, and Kaylynn Elizabeth Dean; two aunts, Betty Watson and Olliemae and George Raburn all of Etowah, TN; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Dan Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Carroll County, Georgia.
