William Joseph Murphy III of Douglasville, Georgia, age 74, died July 1, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his father William Joseph Murphy, Jr., step-father Walter J. Wilcox and mother Margie W. Wilcox.
Survivors include his wife Claselle Murphy, daughter Terri Murphy, and son Walter Murphy and his wife Amy Murphy. He has three grandchildren, Katie Rubino, James Rubino, and Cooper Murphy. Also included among survivors are sister Kathy Thompson and brothers Charles Emerson Wilcox and Walter James Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Bright Star United Methodist Church where Bill was a long time member. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10 a.m. Officiating the service will be pastors Edwin Jones and Tim Constien.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bright Star Methodist Church or The Cancer Society.
