Mr. William Roy Price, age 80, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018. He was born on May 5, 1937 in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late William Floyd Price and the late Ora Sticher Price. After graduating from Douglas County High School, Roy joined the United States Army. He then worked for many years for Boston Novelty Shoes as an Operations Manager before finishing his career with Hardy Chevrolet in automobile sales. He was a member of the Union Grove Christian Church in the Fairplay Community.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald E. Price.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Reba Nell Stitcher Price of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law: Kelly and Chris Johnson of Douglasville; granddaughter, Victoria Johnson; brother and sisters-in-law: Marlin and Chris Price of Wauchula, FL, and Jane Price of Douglasville; nieces and nephews: Cindy and John Hull, Scott and Narguis Price, Adam and Kristi Price, and Amber Price; great nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Knox, Abigail, Alissa, Victoria, Ashawnta, and Antonio.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 5-8:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 13, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church in the Fairplay Community.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Scott Price, Adam Price, John Hull, Shannon Price, Larry Castrenze, and Paul Castrenze serving as Pallbearers.
