Mrs. Betty Dowdle Jordan, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018. She was born February 9, 1935 in Winona, Mississippi the daughter of the late Mr. Henry Lee Dowdle and the late Mrs. Pauline Moore Dowdle. She was a homemaker and a devout Christian. She was a talented piano and organ player and loved all music. She served as the pianist and organist at many of the churches that she attended throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lunsford Jordan.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Miranda Jordan of Douglasville; and brother, Billy Dowdle of Pine Harbor.
The family plans a memorial service at a later date at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
