Gears spinning aimlessly, sensors sensing mindlessly
You do not do, what is thought of you
While it's true that you try, you fail every time
But fun you provide, that much is true
What is to be made of a machine that does not work as anticipated? If fixable, we consider it salvageable. If its parts may be used elsewhere, then we consider it recyclable. Otherwise, we call it plain ole junk.
We judge how useful a machine is, seemingly fairly, by its ability to work. What good is a vehicle that breaks down repeatedly? By nature that which is useless should have little value. Unless, we want the machine to be useless -- which at least one person does. OK, including me, at least two.
Simone Giertz is a Swedish inventor of useless machines. Though the machines Simone develops function in a mechanical sense, they fail to be practical. Simone has developed all kinds of wonky contraptions to include a toothbrush helmet, an alarm clock that repeatedly hits the sleeper to wake them, a lipstick applier, a robot that serves soup and a hair-cutting drone.
Machines are almost always subjugated to the realm of functionality. What Simone and others have demonstrated, however, is that mechanically functioning machines that fail to provide practical use may have significant educational and entertainment value. The educational value comes from the process of developing something that may not function as expected, without worry of failure. As Simone says in her 2018 TED Talk, "And as soon as I removed all pressure and expectations from myself, that pressure quickly got replaced by enthusiasm, and it allowed me to just play [build robots]."
What more, useless machines are incredibly entertaining, as has been demonstrated on Simone's social media, but also on television and in movies. There is something inherently fun about a machine with a personality, as so many of these useless machines seem to have. My favorite useless machine was presented on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert in 2010. The machine consists of a box with a switch on top. If you flip the switch, a mechanical hand reaches out from inside the box and flips the switch back off -- as if to say the machine would like to be left alone!
My Georgia Tech education develops engineers that invent or innovate upon machines intended to be useful in some capacity. Naturally, we do not want our engineers to design bridges and pacemakers with educational or entertainment value in mind. Nonetheless, Simone offers up an interesting proposition. Intrigued, I decided to develop a useless machine of my own.
Traditionally, identifying the problem is the first step. This is followed by the development of hundreds of different design concepts. Those design concepts are whittled down into a short-list of three or four using quantitative tools. Finally, after lengthy discussions with various users, one of the remaining designs is selected, and then prototyped and refined. A provisional patent is filed for good measure, and you have yourself the beginning of a bonafide, clinically useful invention.
As is tradition, I elected to identify a problem, and develop a multitude of design concepts. I selected to tackle the bothersome nature of shaving. Rather than narrow down the designs using meaningful metrics, I instead placed sticky notes with each design concept on a piece of plywood and had my brother Ali throw a dart blindfolded to determine what I would invent. I made it a challenge to develop a functioning prototype in two hours or less. Thus was born the Time Shaver, a battery powered motor driven by a mechanical switch connected to a 3D printed crankshaft with a razor attached. The crankshaft transforms the rotational motion of the motor to the linear motion one would want for shaving. The switch allows the user an opportunity to determine how fast (and terrible) of a shave they would like.
Show some love to the useless, outcast gadgets among us. The good Lord aside, no one -- and nothing -- is perfect.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is a biomedical engineer, an aspiring computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army.
