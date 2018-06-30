Al-Husseini: Bridges should be beautiful

I recently returned from a trip to Europe where I had the pleasure of visiting the historic city of Porto, Portugal. Porto is well-known for its ancient heritage, which stretches back to before the Roman Empire, its port wine (actually named after the city!), and its competitive soccer team. What struck me most however was the massive, double-deck metal bridge in the city's midst, crossing over the Douro River and into its sister municipality Vila Nova de Gaia. The Dom Luis I Bridge, as I would learn it was called, was stunning.
Like many folks, I am not particularly inclined to pay substantial attention to bridges. Rather than beautiful, I prefer my bridges sturdy and maintained. Seeing the Dom Luis I Bridge that day, I felt that I had been unfairly critical. Perhaps some bridges should -- in addition to fulfilling their functional role as a bridge -- play an aesthetic role by evoking wonder and symbolizing the host city. Ian Firth, a structural engineer and bridge designer out of the United Kingdom, agrees. Firth opens up his 2018 TED Talk by asking the audience to consider the surprisingly varied role of the bridge.
Firth lays out his argument for beautiful bridges in a straightforward manner. Bridges are often designed to last for more than a century. Beauty enhances life. Should we not actively work to ensure the infrastructure which remains with our children and their children enhances the collective well-being? Readers may remember my deep interest in good city flag design. City flags are explicit representations of our municipal identities, and good ones may remain unchanged for centuries. As with flags, is with bridges. Design competitions are an excellent way to gather interesting concepts. Another method is to look for existing, successful designs and ongoing developments.
Awe-inspiring bridges are by no means rare, and there are plenty of exciting new developments on the horizon. The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Sydney Harbor Bridge in Sydney, Australia are two of the most famous. While the engineering principles behind the simple, traditional bridge are well-established, Firth shares that bridge design remains a field filled with innovation. Deep water in Norway's Bjørnafjord fjord makes the use of bridge foundations prohibitively expensive. The Norwegian Roads Association has responded by developing a floating, multi-span suspension bridge. Material science is changing the bridge game, thanks in part to the introduction of ultra-high-performance fiber-reinforced concrete. Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, has already 3D printed a steel bridge spanning 40 feet, in mid-air!
Infrastructure is the bedrock of our society. Safety is expected, but we ought to also encourage beauty and wonder -- especially with bridges.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is a biomedical engineer, an aspiring computer scientist, and a medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army.
