Why, despite significant advancements in technology and scientific research, are the best meteorologists unable to accurately predict the weather several days in advance? The answer lies in the purview of chaos theory, a relatively young branch of mathematics that has radically altered the way in which we see nature -- and our place in it.
For the clear majority of the past 350 years, the prevailing scientific view was that the universe reflected a sort of deterministic and predictable mechanical puzzle. Put another way, Isaac Newton and other historically prominent scientists that followed him believed the universe operates in a rational and calculable fashion. Chaos theory suggests otherwise. But first, some clarifying definitions.
A deterministic system is one where the same inputs will result in the same outputs -- every single time. Punching the same expression into your calculator multiple times will give you the same results; this is an example of a deterministic system. This is opposed to a stochastic or random system which, despite the same inputs, may give different outputs after each new iteration. Drawing from a shuffled deck of cards is an example of a stochastic system.
Predictability is the ability to predict what a system will do before it occurs. True to a stochastic system, one cannot know exactly what card will be drawn from a shuffled deck. Instead, the probability that the drawn card will match any one card can be calculated. Here is where it gets interesting. You may be tempted to say all deterministic systems are predictable -- but amazingly, this is not always the case! This is a somewhat unsettling proposition. The counterintuitive existence of deterministic but unpredictable systems gives way to the field of chaos theory.
Chaos therefore has a specific meaning in science: that which is deterministic, but not predictable. A random system, however, is not chaotic. Confused? Considering the butterfly effect may help.
The butterfly effect states that the flap of a butterfly's wings can influence the formation of tornados several weeks thereafter. This bold claim illustrates how certain systems exist, especially in nature, that are incredibly susceptible to small perturbations in their initial conditions. Even the most advanced weather prediction algorithms do not account for such minute considerations, yet, those considerations have tremendous impact on the resulting forecast. Could you imagine if the Weather Channel forecast accounted for the flapping of every butterfly? Hardly! And yet, such seemingly irrelevant inputs affect the weather we experience daily. It is for that reason that the weather, which is a deterministic system, is largely unpredictable, and therefore chaotic.
Chaos humbles us, serving as a constant reminder that the world is far more complex than any mathematical equation can practically predict. Yet, chaotic systems, despite being unpredictable, are surprisingly patterned. While the weather is chaotic, there is something to be said about our ability to forecast nonetheless.
When you next run into your local weather forecasters, give them a pat on the back. They are hard at work against a world of butterflies.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is the volunteer organizer of TEDxDouglasville, a senior at Georgia Tech studying biomedical engineering and public policy, and a U.S. Army cadet.
