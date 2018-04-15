Al-Husseini: Fractals and the art of roughness

"The laws of nature are but the mathematical thoughts of God" -- Anonymous
There is an incredible beauty to nature that is perhaps best exemplified with the Romanesco Broccoli. This unique vegetable first documented in Italy features multiple layers of spiraled patterns. If you were to remove one floret off the Romanesco Broccoli, you would find that the removed floret resembles the larger assembly of florets. If you were to remove an even smaller floret off the previously removed floret, you would find that this too, resembles the larger vegetable. This continues ad infinitum. This geometrical layering is visible in clouds, coastlines, blood vessels, and underwater reefs.
Benoit Mandelbrot, a former IBM researcher, is best known for using computational tools to translate this peculiar self-similarity into mathematical form. Mandelbrot's concept of "roughness" can be understood by trying to measure the length of England's coastline. The edge of a coastline weaves in and out. As a result, the length is entirely dependent on the method used to measure it. A yardstick, compared to a foot-long ruler, gives notably less accurate results. Similarly, measuring inch by inch allows better conformation to the coastline's convolutions, relative to foot by foot. The coastline paradox demonstrates that certain geometries have intricate features that if smoothed out, are lost. In this sense, England's coastline is rough, whereas the flat side of a pencil is not.
A theme often discussed in previous articles is how simple rules can lead to complex and unpredictable results. Edward Lorenz demonstrated how a set of three simple equations can lead to the chaotic (and beautiful) Lorenz attractor. Fractals, which are computational representations of self-similarity, embody this theme; the complexity of their overall feature is defined by repetitions of otherwise simple elements. Interesting sure, but so what?
Mandelbrot's theory of roughness plays a pivotal role in our understanding of human anatomy. The volume of a human's lungs is small - less than two gallon milk cartons. Yet the surface area of the lungs seems larger, roughly the size of half a tennis court. Why the disparity? The presence of millions of small, constantly branching bronchi leads to roughness. Mandelbrot's work has allowed researchers to create better anatomical models of rough systems, which in turn has advanced our ability to treat diseases afflicting those systems.
Fractals and roughness extend beyond nature -- and into the stock market and cinema. Much of what is traditionally considered noise in stock market prices turns out to be quite valuable. Analysts and indexes often smooth out this data to find noteworthy trends. Yet, as Mandelbrot says in his 2010 TED Talk, noise itself often carries meaningful patterns. On a separate note, animated films use fractal formulations to replicate natural landscapes.
That something as simple as broccoli could be so complex is both surprising and humbling. Next time you find yourself in the midst of nature, stop and take a look around. You might find a world unto itself.
Mahdi Al-Husseini is the volunteer organizer of TEDxDouglasville, a senior at Georgia Tech studying biomedical engineering and public policy, and a U.S. Army cadet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.