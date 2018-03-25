Longtime Douglas County resident Garey McManus died on Sunday, March 18, while getting ready for church. After getting over the shock of his sudden passing, all those who knew Brother Garey probably smiled and thought what a way to be found going out.
After moving back to Georgia in 2003, I joined Douglasville First United Methodist Church (DFUMC). Not long after, I met Garey. When I first saw him, he was praying. I learned that he was praying for all the people who were in ministry in our community and for all the rest to get involved in ministry. In short order he reeled me in to help with Douglas Country Jail Ministry.
Garey has received numerous awards over the last several years for his lifetime of service to the community. But I don't think these awards meant as much to him as serving the Lord. Brother Garey was all in for God. This past Sunday Senior Pastor of DFUMC Brett DeHart was preaching on worship. A line Pastor Brett used that stuck with me was "Good enough is not God enough." This phrase fits Brother Garey to a tee.
It wasn't good enough to just have one church service for the jail prisoners each Wednesday. Garey held three services, one for the women, one for the general population, and one for the trustees. If you served with Brother Garey it was going to be a long night!
Over the time I served with him, I never saw anyone act out. All the prisoners were reverential towards him. Garey loved leading worship with hymns like "Victory in Jesus" or "I'll Fly Away." Week after week, year after year, Garey prayed, sang, spoke the Word and taught the ancient and true path for men and women to follow. Many people don't know that the three evening services he led each week were preceded by a full day of one-on-one teaching with the prisoners. Garey always had a waiting list of men and women who wanted mentoring time with him. Fifteen hour Wednesdays were the norm. I heard someone suggest once that Garey should consider slowing down, and how about having just one service for all the prisoners. Garey replied, "We have three distinct populations we are serving and each deserves its own service." Good enough was not God enough for Garey. There are many more examples like this I know about and plenty more I'm sure I don't.
Once a man who worked for me was admitted to the hospital suddenly. The man called me at work knowing I was a man of faith and said he didn't know if he would live. In whispered tones, the man said he wanted to be saved and would I come and lead him in a confession of faith. I was mortified. Not feeling like I could do this alone I called Brother Garey. I knew that Garey, who frequently had back problems, was having a spell. I asked Garey if I could call him on the phone while I went to visit a gravely ill co-worker to help him confess his faith. Garey said, "I'll come with you." I pleaded with Garey to let me come pick him up. He said, "No, I'll come pick you up." Lord have mercy, this man was determined. We arrived at the hospital and Garey led this man on his deathbed to confess faith in Christ.
After serving in the jail ministry for a few years, I took a job that required me to rise very early. I stepped back from jail ministry but not from Garey. Garey was care taker of the Pregnancy Resource Center property. He would call often and ask if I could get a crew over to do some yard work, or painting or some other needed repair. When we arrived for the project, Brother Garey would be there with a list in hand. The list of to dos was always thorough to say the least. When it was quitting time, Garey could always find one more little thing to do. He also didn't mind teaching a different way to do a particular task then the way you were doing it! Good enough was God not enough for him.
While I was not involved with the recent move of the Loving Hands Ministry to a new building on Church Street, plenty of my friends were. Garey was there during the remodel and move instructing, guiding, correcting, and suggesting until the work was done right. Once the building was finished, Garey turned his eye to the parking lot. Weeding was done, but what about fixing pot holes, what about resealing the asphalt? For Brother Garey volunteer work was about good enough. All his ministries served the down trodden, weak and poor among us. Scripture has Christ saying that "where my disciples have served the least, they have served Me as well." Only the best effort for the least was God enough for Brother Garey.
The first verse in Chapter 12 in the book of Hebrews that goes like this: "Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us."
Brother Garey now joins that great cloud of witnesses who have gone before us. He will be missed but not forgotten. Amen and Amen.
John Ash, a resident of Winston, is director, Sales and Operations for Assured Comfort, Heating, Air & Plumbing, and a member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church where he served with Garey McManus for a number of years.
