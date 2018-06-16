How many times have parents heard that wearisome question, "Are we there yet?" Some of us remember long car trips with (or as!) children before DVD players. Drawing, reading, playing the alphabet game, and singing can last only so long before that dreaded question surfaces.
In the early 1900s the U.S. Postal Service opened the door for sending packages via what we know as Parcel Post. Suddenly, Americans had access to goods that otherwise had been difficult to obtain. There are at least a few verified incidents of children being sent through the mail, a service that was forbade by law within only a couple of years after Parcel Post was implemented.
Well, I suppose the technological triumph of installing DVD players in automobiles is a more acceptable solution to antsy children in the back seat. As insensitive or abusive as it seems to us now, in that day Postal Carriers were trusted, respected persons of the community. Nevertheless, it seems like a sound decision to rule against mailing people!
No matter how long the trip, or how many times I announced that I was hungry or thirsty or tired, no matter how many times I asked if we were there yet, the destination was always worth it. Sometimes we visited relatives, and other times we went to the lake or the beach, and still other missions I do not recall.
Two facts seem to have always been true about these trips. One, we were all glad to arrive at our destination! Just getting out of the car was reward enough. Mom and dad always tried to make the trips fun for us, though I am sure three boys in the backseat made that almost impossible. It is a given that, tired of riding and sitting so close together for that long, misbehavings were going to happen. Of course, being the youngest, it is almost certain that I was innocent of inciting any shenanigans among us.
Second, what awaited us at the end of the line was worth the trip. That must be true, if for no other reason than the fact that we continued taking trips in the car. My memory will not recall any of the bad moments or boring parts of the trip - only the good ones.
We all are on another journey, called life, and it includes a destination. Some people believe that death is the end. My faith, my hope believes quite differently. To those who have chosen the way of Christ, living a life entrusted to Him, heaven is a promise, and there are no words adequate to describe it. While the journey includes bumps and mountains and valleys and sharp curves and unexpected obstacles, I agree with hymn writer Esther Kerr Rusthoi, "It will be worth it all when we see Jesus."
