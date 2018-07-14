Originally airing in 1952, there was a panel game show on television called, "I've Got a Secret." Hosted by Garry Moore, a panel of four celebrities asked questions of the guest secret-holder in an attempt to deduce the person's mystery.
My friend, Bob Benson Sr., says that his wife believes a secret is something you tell to one person at a time! He tells of two women talking and one said, "Tell me more, tell me more!" The other woman replied, "I can't. I've already told you more than I heard!"
Once other people know that you are hoarding a secret, you become vulnerable to the possibility of letting that mystery escape. The magician's oath is to never reveal how a magic effect is accomplished. More than 2,400 years old, this code of secrecy was established by Charlatates, Greek Father of modern magic. Even today, illusionists are consistently asked, "How did you do that?"
The history of Coca-Cola reveals how innovative the company really was. From marketing to packaging to product to global expansion, Coca-Cola set the pace for the commercial industry. In addition to all of that, they knew how to guard a secret. While some stories about security measures are fabrications, it is true that the recipe is known only to cautiously selected individuals whose identities are known only to the chief executive officer.
One piece of philosophical wisdom that appears on a placard in the Coca-cola museum advises that the best way to keep a recipe secret is to never write it down. Well, that Cola recipe is written, and rests in a guarded safe in Atlanta.
Has anyone ever begun a conversation with you by asking, "Can you keep a secret?" It is almost comical; knowing there is a secret to be told, who in their right mind would answer, "No, I have never been good at keeping secrets. Don't tell me." The only secret some people can guard is the fact that that cannot keep secrets!
One significant trait that my close friends share is the fact that I know they can be trusted to keep confidentiality when asked to do so. Strong relationships are built on honesty and confidence. To trust that a particular person bears those attributes takes time to develop. A mutual sense of trust grows though shared experiences.
More importantly than having such friends, I desire to be that kind of friend. In my role as a pastor, confidentiality is crucial to shepherding a group of people. Integrity is essential, and honoring confidentiality is part of integrity. Even outside the church, my friends and family know that I can keep a confidence; that I can be trusted.
When you need to bear your soul, do you know where you can turn? When someone else needs a shoulder, can they approach you with confidence and trust? The Bill Withers lyrics from 1972 rightly declare that "we all need somebody to lean on." Everyone is capable of bearing a confidence, but not everyone will do so. Can I trust you with a secret?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.