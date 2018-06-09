Not being able to eat all of the food on my plate, my mom once said to me, "Your eyes are bigger than your stomach." My youthful mind was unable to wrap itself around such a thought at the time. Hence, hearing it as a criticism, I have spent a lot of years trying to grow my belly to a size more proportionate to my eyes. Mom would be so proud of me today!
Perspective is a complicated challenge for the human mind, often distorting reality. Crisis has been defined as disequilibrium produced by a 'perceived' threat or adjustment we find difficult to handle. We frequently act on feelings (perception) rather than on facts, sometimes leading to unwarranted decisions or behavior that betrays actuality. My mind wanted some of every dessert on the table, but in reality, there was little chance that my stomach could hold that much food -- especially sweets.
On the other hand, we are sometimes hampered and hindered by stark reality, running from risk and possible failure. Perceived reality may lead to false, untested assumptions, such as, "Well, it probably would not have worked anyway." We play it cautiously, believing the adage, "Better safe than sorry."
Somewhere in that span between perception and reality is a motivating force called faith. It may require a certain amount of courage, and even a willingness to fail. Faith compels a person to test the limits of reality, to push against the borders of certainty. Records are set and broken because someone perceives that previous limitations no longer exist.
It is true that leaps have limits, and dreams do not. The key is to determine who sets the limits. In the sport of track and field, the current world record for the high jump is 8 feet, one-half inch. Many residential houses have ceilings that are eight feet high! When did athletes determine that they could jump off the ground higher than the top of their own heads?
In 1986, Jack Nicklaus became the oldest golfer to win The Masters at 46 years of age. Twelve years later he threatened again, finishing in 6th place. Apparently, no one told The Golden Bear that he was too old to win another green jacket.
No one told Australian sixteen year old Jessica Waton that she was too young to sail around the world unassisted. People failed to mention to Cary Wang, eight year old child prodigy, that he was too inexperienced to play piano at Carnegie Hall for the eighth time since December, 2017.
The apostle Paul wrote that we should not think of ourselves more highly than we ought, but think of ourselves with sober judgment. Then he added, "in accordance with the faith God has given you." My faith, then, is from God, and its confidence is not so much in my own ability, but "in Christ, who is my strength."
There are so many "killer" phrases that stop us from leaping: no one has ever tried it before; it costs too much; it will not work; people may laugh ... the question remains, then, "Is your faith greater than your challenge?" You can be the little engine that could, and did.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
