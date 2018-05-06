I was raised in the South. Except for three years in seminary, the South has been my home. For many years I had no idea that a Southern accent is not universal, and that some cultures serve tea without sugar and still call it tea.
Spending a week at my cousin's house in Chicago when we were both in elementary school was truly enlightening. We were with a small group of his friends and I heard him say, "Hey use guys, this is my cousin." Use (or you'se) guys? Do y'all not say y'all around here?
During my teen years, a youth group from another state came to our church as one of the stops on their choir tour. They stayed in our homes overnight, and one of the boys at my house was mesmerized by those blinking lights in the sky. When I caught one and put it in a glass jar, he told me he had never seen or even heard of a lightening bug before!
Have you ever tried to tell the 'uncultured' about grits? They want to know, "What is a grit?" In the South, barbecue is something we eat, not something we do in the backyard on a grill. Then there is the waiter who says after someone has ordered a Coke, "Is Pepsi okay?" For many Southerners, a Coke describes all carbonated beverages. And in truly Southern fashion, it is not sexual harassment to call someone honey, sugar, or sweetie.
One truly outstanding characteristic in the south is our dishonesty. Well, that is what other people might call it -- to us, we are simply being polite. Many southerners would prefer to 'skirt' the truth rather than hurt someone's feelings. Rather than saying, "I will not be there," we promise to "try to be there if we can." And good manners are important to the southern culture. For example, when I was a kid, forgetting my "yes ma'am"s and "yes sir's" was unacceptable, resulting in an apology (or else).
So when someone recently asked me to name a life lesson my mom or dad taught me when I was a child, this is what came to mind: If someone offers you a breath mint, take it. Growing up in the South, it would be unlikely for someone to tell me I had bad breath. Instead, they would politely offer a mint or gum in hopes that I would accept it. That way everybody wins; no embarrassment.
Well, it's gittin' pert near supper time, so I'm gonna go sip on a glass of sweet tea out on the porch 'til the misses rings the bell. Y'all have yourselves a great day, bless your heart.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
