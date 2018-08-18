A child’s first day at school is as exciting for parents as it is for the students, and even more so when the child is entering kindergarten – the first day at “big” school. When Caroline came home after her first day, her mom could hardly wait to hear all about it. Among the questions was, “What did you learn?” Caroline placed her hands on her hips and said, “Apparently not enough. I have to go back tomorrow!”
One teacher told her class that she was going to ask a question, and the first student to correctly answer it could go home. Harold immediately threw his pencil towards the front of the classroom. Startled and upset, the teacher asked, “Who threw that pencil?” Harold said, “It was me. I’m going home now. See you tomorrow.”
The story is told that when Chuck Norris was in middle school his English teacher assigned an essay on the topic, “What is courage?” As the tale goes, he received a grade of “A” for turning in a blank sheet of paper with only his name written at the top.
What do you think about the continuing development of online education? More and more colleges and universities are utilizing this technological (electronic) delivery system for the convenience of their students. Some institutions are strictly online educators, and their marketing strategy includes the promotion of convenience and lower costs. Their advertisements begrudge driving in traffic, searching for a parking space, walking from class to class across campus, and dealing with inclement weather.
Thinking back over my formative years of education, I really do not recall learning much. Okay, let me rephrase that: I do not recall learning many of the specific facts that I know today. What I do remember is the environment in which learning took place; the camaraderie with other students, the opportunities to talk with faculty face to face, the benefit of class discussion, and the nerve-wracking experiences of “public speaking,” presenting a verbal report in front of the class.
This is not to berate online learning, for it does have its advantages – its rightful place in the realm of formal education. I am not closed-minded to the age of technology, but I suppose I am “old school” (see what I did there?) about my preferred delivery system when it comes to scholastics. While I cannot recall every teacher whose class I attended over the years, I am grateful to every educator who invested in my life. Though their focus and primary task was academics, they also taught me about character, personhood, citizenship, cooperation, problem solving, and other similar aspects of living that enhanced my development as a human being.
Let’s take a moment right now and offer a collective “thank you” in our hearts for faculty, administrators, and students. The school year is underway, and learning is taking place. It may even be that you want to put action behind your heartfelt thanks – become a mentor or volunteer at a local school near you. It will be a rewarding experience that also will benefit others.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
