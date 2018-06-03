Tassels are turned, hats are tossed, and helium balloons are released -- another graduation season has come and gone. For graduates, that long-awaited hour of celebration passed in a flash. Yes, it was a celebration, but it is not the end.
Graduation can be defined as the acceptance of an award or academic degree, but it also can mean marks on an object indicating increments of something that can be measured; an arrangement in ranks or degrees. In other words, graduation, or commencement, is an indication that something has been completed and the time has come to move forward -- to graduate to the next step.
On a family trip in the car, there may eventually arise from the back seat a meek, weary voice inquiring, "Are we there yet, Daddy?" As an adult the answer seems obvious, and truthfully, I think the child knows the answer, too, because the car is still moving and everyone is still riding in it. The question is more likely meant to inform the driver, "I'm getting tired!"
There are so many answers Dad could offer. "Yes, we are there. I am just driving in circles to make the trip longer." "Yes, we made it, and now we are headed back home." "If you are tired of riding, get out and walk for a while." As fun as it might seem to give such a response, we resist that temptation and offer an encouraging "it won't be much longer;" you know, like they do at the doctor's office and hospitals. It sounds much better than telling the child, "We'll be there sometime in the next ten minutes to an hour."
At our statewide church convention this week, honor and recognition were given to ministers who have reached the age of retirement, and also to student ministers who are beginning their official ministry status, having completed academic and service preparations, qualifying for the conferment of "elder" in the church, our term for ordained ministers. At the same time, there were others who were acknowledged as having just begun the journey of preparation for ministry. In a sense, every person being honored had reached another milestone and immediately set out for new territory.
When we accept that life is always about "becoming" and never really about "arriving," there is an ongoing hope within us that gives life, determination, and motivation. Even after retiring from a career, I have never heard someone say that everything is complete and done. In fact, many retirees admit that they are too busy to run out of things to do.
We should celebrate the landmarks as we reach them. However, they are more than milestones; they are stepping stones -- and not stopping stones. Celebrations are the rewards reminding us that hard work and perseverance are worth their toil. They are means of declaring, "I am ready to move forward … been there, done that, what's next?" Where has your journey brought you, and what is the next significant thing you want to accomplish or do with your life?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
