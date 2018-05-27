They call it "reality" TV. Real families, real chefs, real "cops," real housewives … no matter how well the episode may play out, there is nothing real about television cameras following me around to all the places I go, and producers attempting to create hype over an ordinary, everyday event in my life.
Last week was the 53rd anniversary of a PBS educational programming favorite, "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood". There are many interesting facts about the program, and about Fred Rogers himself. For example, his college degree was in music and broadcasting, and he composed all of the music featured on his show. Further, he was an ordained Presbyterian minister.
One interesting bit of trivia that touches my heart is the fact that the sweaters Mr. Rogers wore on the program were knitted by his mother. How special is that? Also, the shoes he changed into and wore on the show were his actual childhood shoes! Okay, I made up that part about the shoes myself. Did I get you?
People do not seem to knit much anymore. I remember years ago watching television, and the manner in which a husband found out he was going to be a father was that he found his wife knitting little booties. I also remember scenes of a hospital waiting room with expectant fathers pacing the floor waiting for the news of whether their newborn was male or female.
Back here in reality, there was no waiting room and no pacing. Donned in surgical attire, I was in the birthing room with my wife. The groans and screams were almost unbearable, so the doctor told the nurse to calm me down, because it was hurting his ears. OK, there I go again -- I made up that part about me screaming. However, there were moments when the waiting room sure sounded like a good idea.
Seeing my children take their first breath of life, and immediately holding that tiny living creature ranks right up there among the more awesome experiences of a lifetime. The awareness that I had just become a father, now that is reality!
My dad would have been 92 on his birthday last week. He has been gone for several years, but in some ways it seems quite recent. I spent some time reflecting on precious memories and pondering the traits that I seem to have inherited or learned because of him. I am certain that he was not perfect, but I cannot imagine having a better dad than him.
Those days in the birthing room with my wife was a lifetime ago -- my daughters and son's lifetimes. They are adults now, making adult decisions and working adult jobs and managing adult responsibilities. My hope and prayer is that the impact on their lives may at least slightly compare to that of my dad's influence on me. My wife, my kids, my brothers, my mom and dad -- now that is reality.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.