Living life as stable, responsible adults, Laura Miller admitted that her disbelief in Santa began when he failed to bring her "The Mystery Date" board game.
And her husband, Dr. Neil Miller, confessed that the crushing blow for him was never receiving the Wienerwhistle he wanted for Christmas. In this 1994 movie, "The Santa Clause," both saw their dreams come true by the miracle of Scott Calvin, aka, Santa Claus.
The Wienerwhistle, a toy whistle shaped as a replica of the Wienermobile, is a product of the Oscar Mayer Company. The Wienermobile is a full-size vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun that is used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States. Created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl Mayer, the Wienermobile has been around since 1936. Still today, it is a rarity to see a Wienermobile on the streets of a city.
Throughout its history, the vehicles have used chassis from Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet, and GMC. Apparently there have been slight variations over the years, as one source reports that the 1995 version increased in size to 27 feet long and 11 feet high. Today there are 11 active Wienermobiles (6 full size), each assigned to a specific region of the United States.
What really intrigued me about all of this Wienermobilephanalia (see what I did there?) involves the drivers of these vehicles. Known as "hotdoggers," pilots of the Wienermobile must be U.S. citizens who are recent college graduates -- students are usually selected in their senior year of college, nearing graduation. The job lasts for 12 months, and then a new crew of drivers is hired. There are approximately 2,000 applicants each year, and only 12 drivers are hired. Oscar Mayer recruiters travel throughout the year visiting college campuses in search of the next round of hotdoggers. There are currently about 300 hotdogger alumni.
Hotdogger Jenna says, "We actually go through a two-week program called "Hot Dog High." That's where we earn our "Bun-dergraduate" degree. Essentially what we learned in Hotdog High is basically how to drive this 27-foot long hot dog." She reports that anyone can apply for the position, but the minimum of a bachelor's degree is require, because it is about much more than simply driving a "wienie-bago."
Apparently, it pays to have a corny sense of humor. Another hotdogger claims that the Wienermobile can travel at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, and that it really "buns" rubber. Still another driver claims that it is a job anyone would "relish." The 12 students selected from 2,000 applicants each year are really lucky dogs!
I applaud the many companies who offer educational incentives to their student employees. While the incentives may vary, companies recognize the significance of investing in our youth. Several corporations that offer tuition incentives or other types of educational enticements include UPS, Wells Fargo, Publix, and Chick-fil-a. Research it for yourself; your findings may influence where you choose to shop and benefit our youth.
