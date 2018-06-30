In professional golf's recent U.S. Open, player Phil Mickelson committed a blatant rules violation that surprised many people and quickly stirred the waters of controversy. As the golf ball was rolling away from the hole down a hill on the putting green, Lefty hurried over to his ball and knocked it back towards the hole with his putter. Striking the ball while it is still in motion incurs a 2-stroke penalty.
Apparently, his knee-jerk thought was that a 2-stroke penalty would be no worse than what could potentially happen if the ball continued to roll until it stopped. Some golfers and analysts criticized Mickelson for using the rules to his advantage. Someone went so far as to call the entire incident "putt-gate!"
Certainly, this act was uncharacteristic of this beloved golfer. In my own mind, however, this falls into the same category as a baseball pitcher deliberately walking a batter so he has no chance to hit the ball, or a basketball player deliberately fouling an opponent in order to stop the time clock near the end of the game. As we seem prone to do in our society today, the public reaction to this incident was way over the top and did not "fit the crime."
Mickelson is a classy golfer. Seeing the reaction, he offered to withdraw from the tournament, but officials advised him to simply take the 2-stroke penalty and play the fourth round as scheduled. He later offered a public apology. "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."
What a great phrase. Most of us can think back, likely to several occasions, when we would confess, "That was not my finest moment." We all have them; behaviors or reactions that betray our character and cause us to want to bury our head in the sand. It is called humanity, and every one of us is afflicted with it.
There is an idiom that originated in the 1500s claiming that practice makes perfect. Well, I have been practicing daily living for many years, and I am yet to perfect it. Years ago, a friend of mine owned a clothing store that sold slightly blemished items at low prices. Often the flaws were barely noticeable. He named his store "Nobody's Perfect," and the first "e" was backwards.
While it is not our goal to make mistakes or blunders, and though we should do whatever possible to avoid miscues, the real question of concern for a person should be this: how do I handle my failures and gaffes? A true mark of character and maturity is not the ability to be perfect, but the positive manner in which one responds to failure.
In the example above, Mickelson did not deny his actions, nor did he attempt to cast the blame elsewhere. The fact is that many golfers were criticizing the unfair elements of the golf course setup, and dealing with those elements got the better of several golfers, including Lefty.
Another principle we can take away from this incident is how Mickelson waited a few days before publicly addressing it. His explanation for the delay was that he needed time to calm down and clear his head. Then, once he was ready to speak about it in a calm fashion, he owned up to his part of the incident while refusing to criticize others for their part. Thanks, Phil, for showing us how to handle disappointment.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
