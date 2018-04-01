Pew Research Center dubs Easter Sunday as the Super-Bowl of the Church. Most Protestant churches report that Easter is the highest attendance Sunday of the year. It is estimated that approximately 60 percent of Americans will attend a church on Easter Sunday.
Other research reveals that Americans will spend $14.7 billion celebrating the Easter holiday. Besides clothes, cards, and gifts, that includes 16 million Jelly Beans, enough to encircle the globe three times! Additionally, Americans will purchase 90 million chocolate bunnies, 700 million Peeps, and 91 billion eggs.
You may not be surprised to know that how you eat a chocolate bunny reveals your personality, according to some websites. 76 percent eat the ears first, indicating a practical, organized, loyal, traditional person. The fewest percentage of people begin by eating the feet of the bunny.
Considering the consumerism of this Holy holiday, is Easter losing its meaning? According to Rasmussen Reports, embracing the Christian teaching of the Resurrection is actually on the rise. A recent survey revealed that 77 percent of American adults believe Jesus Christ was the Son of God sent to earth to die for our sins, with only 14 percent outright denying that fact.
I may be overlooking something or assuming too much, but based on these figures, I have to believe that our nation is not nearly as divided as we might be led to think. I am not so naïve to consider that everyone in that large percentage of "believers" agree on all issues of doctrine, morality, and social justice. It can, however, be seen as an indicator that the large majority of American people generally seek goodness, tolerance, and unity.
From the standpoint of faith, everything about Easter -- the suffering Servant, the Crucifixion, the empty tomb -- points to reconciliation. God was in Christ, reconciling the world to Himself, which leads to the reconciliation of earthly human relationships as followers of Christ reflect and demonstrate His love toward one another.
In essence, "Jesus as the Son of God sent to die for our sins" means that He came to save us from ourselves! At the heart of all sin is the choice to live as though self is god, putting personal desires, ambitions, and beliefs above everything and everyone else. All behaviors, thoughts, and motives are to please self. That way of living leads to conflict, turmoil, and disunity.
It may be that our becoming more vocal, more open and demonstrative about our beliefs will bring into better focus the distorted picture from various outlets that we are asked to believe. I am proud to be American, grateful to be Christian, and I am determined to let my life show it.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
