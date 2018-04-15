There was a story in the news last week about a man in Florida who was assaulted by his wife because he forgot their wedding anniversary. What began as a simple argument escalated to the point of slaps to his face and head, scratches, and shoves that landed him on the ground. My guess is that he will long remember the date that is now vividly etched in his mind!
One date that is easily remembered is April 15, affectionately known as National Tax Day. You may have other names for it, but that is an entirely different story!
Income Tax was first collected in 1862 to fund the Civil War. It was deemed unconstitutional at the time, but was reenacted in 1913 with the 16th Amendment, and the filing deadline was March 1; later changed to March 15, and finally in 1955 was moved to April 15. According to Time.com, the date was moved in 1955 to allow taxpayers an extra month to recover from Christmas expenses.
A somewhat lesser known significance of April 15 is that it commemorates the sinking of the British passenger liner, RMS Titanic, after a collision with an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean. Its maiden voyage, there were an estimated 2,224 passengers aboard what her engineers touted to be an unsinkable ship.
When the man leaving the tax office exclaimed, "My ship is sunk," do you think he realized the irony of his statement? Two places we rarely see people smiling are the tax office and the fitness center, even though in both there are some people who are pleased with the results of their visit.
I am not deeply knowledgeable of the history and evidential findings surrounding Titanic, nor am I an expert in nautical issues. It is curious, however, that the vessel carried enough lifeboats to accommodate only 1,148 passengers, according to historical accounts. Apparently, the ship was within maritime safety regulations at the time, and the confidence of the vessel's engineers in its performance did not recognize the need for added precautions.
There is no way of knowing how many times in my life I ignored the risk of 'cutting corners' with the idea that the chances of something going wrong are minimal. We all live with a certain level of an 'it-won't-happen-to-me' attitude, as though we somehow are exempt from danger. No matter how small the likelihood of failure may be, it could happen to anyone. Why is that so difficult for us to believe?
According to Scouting Magazine, an English soldier named Baden-Powell devised a Scout Motto: be prepared. Two years later the Boy Scouts of America was founded. That motto is appropriate for all of us. Some people advise to plan for the worst and hope for the best. It serves us well to count the cost and to plan well.
This is not to suggest, however, that we should live with a doomsday attitude. I not only hope for the best, I expect the best; not to the point of an overt optimist, rather, with a confidence that my trust in a loving God to whom I have surrendered my will is not in vain. My hope is built on the One who was, who is, and who is to come, The Almighty.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.