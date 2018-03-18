Many people are in the practice of giving up something for Lent. This is a Christian exercise that takes place over a period of approximately six weeks leading up to Good Friday, typically associated with the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert in preparation for His earthly ministry. The Lenten season includes a fourfold emphasis of sacrifice, penance, prayer, and almsgiving.
There are some observers who know little or nothing about the meaning of Lent, but who like the idea of giving something up for a period of time. To them it seems nearly synonymous with making a New Year's resolution to improve one's quality of life or behavior.
It also seems that the idea of sacrifice is the primary focus for many who observe Lent. The something given up often involves food or drink: chocolate, caffeine, colas, beef, fried foods, and such. In recent years the more popular sacrifice comes in giving up one or all forms of social media. Have you noticed less traffic on Facebook recently?
For those who desire to embrace the fuller significance of Lent, it must be recognized that penance should be connected with prayer, and sacrifice is to be balanced with generosity. Penance is turning away from sin, and prayer is turning towards the Healer. Similarly, almsgiving is what completes sacrifice. So there is not only a giving up, but there is also a giving.
A contemporary example is seen in the recent "walk outs" of students in a form of protest, supposedly concerning gun control and safety at school. You may have seen or read, however, an additional action referred to as "walk up," a gesture of approaching and befriending those who appear isolated or lonely or abused. Walking up is a positive action that counterbalances the negative action of walking out.
In Christian faith all four aspects of Lenten observance are important. They aid in preparing us for the Easter celebration of the Risen Christ. These practices enable us to, in a sense, walk with Jesus through His suffering, that we may become "the righteousness of God." (2 Corinthians 5:21)
Your giving can be tangible, or it can be personal, such as giving oneself in brotherly love to help someone else along their way. Let us treasures what we have received from the grace and love of our Lord, Jesus Christ, and reflect those gifts to others in our path.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
