It seemed to be something of a prank, though it was not April Fool's Day. There were no hidden television cameras filming the incident, and the somewhat panicked look on their faces was proof enough that this was real. The incident occurred several years ago when I walked in to a fast food restaurant, an international chain well known for its hamburgers.
There were six guests in front of me waiting to place their orders when I heard the cashier timidly exclaim, "I'm sorry, sir, we are out of hamburgers." Wait a minute. What? Did I hear that correctly? One of the 'links in the chain' had somehow mismanaged the very menu item that prompted its popularity! I would not want to have been the responsible for this terrible gaffe.
Some of us recall the serious coast-to-coast gasoline shortage of 1973, when vehicles were lined around the block waiting for their turn at the gas pump. For a time, the industry implemented an odd-even rationing system, meaning that if the last digit on your license plate was odd, you could get gas only on odd-numbered days.
With similar astonishment, did you know that Niagara Falls once ran dry? It sounds crazy, but in 1848 blocks of ice that had flowed from Lake Erie made their way to Horseshoe Falls where they lodged and created a dam that stopped the flow of water for nearly 40 hours before the winds shifted and the pent up water broke through the barricade.
The waters stopped again in 1969. On that occasion, however, it was an intentional phenomenon carried out by the Army Corp of Engineers. Some history sources also mention a drought in 1902 that caused Niagara Falls to go dry, but verification of this claim has been unfounded.
These are extreme examples, but we are accustomed to experiencing shortages in our lives. Sometimes we run out of money before we run out of month! Our bodies experience shortages of breath or strength or energy. We may find at checkout that we are a dollar short of cash to pay for our purchase.
And who of us has not found himself running out of time? Whether it is as simple as finishing the yard work before darkness overcomes, or meeting an important work deadline meeting, or appointment, we all have at some point longed for a little more time.
This line of thought about shortages significantly magnifies for me the fact of God's boundless, everlasting grace and love. The Bible speaks of a river that never ends and never runs dry -- it is the River of God. It gives evidence of the inexhaustible divine resources that empower the followers of God. I can assuredly say with the Psalmist, "In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety." Are you allowing the River of God feeding in to your life today?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
