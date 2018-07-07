Did you get a bang out of your fourth of July celebration? One interesting statistic is that approximately 90 percent of the fireworks were purchased by non-professionals for the celebration! This has been an increasing trend over recent years. According to Fortune.com, Americans spend more than one billion dollars on fireworks each year, making for roughly 268 million pounds of pyrotechnics.
Another source reports that Macy's alone spends $6 million dollars on its 26-minute fireworks show in New York. The show requires one year of planning and 12 days of setup preparation. There are 60 licensed pyrotechnicians who work on the show. Then there is the cleanup, which costs roughly $50,000. There are hundreds of similar shows across the nation.
It may seem extravagant to some people, but then, we are celebrating freedom, a truly priceless commodity for humanity. America's liberty has always been her high priority, with no price too high for its worth; but why fireworks?
One blogger opined that one billion dollars going up in smoke is a bit elaborate and wasteful. Certainly one could make that argument legitimately. On the other hand, the same could be said for many things on which Americans spend their money, such as the hundreds of dollars consumed to attend one professional football game. It is a matter of perspective.
That reminds me of the adage: Give a man a fish and he can eat for one day. Teach a man to fish and he has to buy bamboo rods, graphite reels, monofilament lines, neoprene waders, creels, tackle boxes, lures, flies, spinners, worm rigs, slip sinkers, offset hooks, Gore-Tex hats, 20 pocket vests, fish finders, depth sounders, radar, boat, trailer, global positioning systems, coolers, and beverages.
In our national anthem, Francis Scott Key included these words: "…and the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air gave proof through the night that the flag was still there." Fort Henry was under a vicious, horrific attack from British ships, bombing their target through the night, and especially the rampart on which the American flag proudly stood. The sky was so dark and smoke-filled from the shelling that the only time the flag could be seen was when a bomb exploded near the rampart; that is how they knew the flag was still flying. Despite it being hit over and over again, the brave men refused to let the flag fall.
I suspect that the launching of fireworks to celebrate our nation is a reminder of the perseverance and determination of those men and the price they were willing to pay for the preservation of freedom. It really is not about the revenue (the markup on fireworks today is between 50-100 percent). It is about more than loud noises and brilliant colors in the sky, and it is about more than the fun of getting to make explosions happen. It is about the fight, the freedom, and the flag. May it forever wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
