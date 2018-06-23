They were on their second failed attempt to anchor the beach umbrella securely into the sand, so I decided to be a southern gentleman and lend a hand. I walked over and asked them if they were having trouble with their umbrella. Their response made me laugh inside: "We are from Ohio; we don't know what we are doing."
In a moment of wisdom I chose to keep my whimsical retorts to myself. For example, was their ignorance due to the fact that they were from Ohio, or because they are unaccustomed to beach life? (Just kidding, folks!) I assured them that we all were once beachcomber newcomers. After several annual trips to the beach, we are still learning new tricks every time we come.
Like this couple, we also once planted our umbrella in an unlawful place and were asked by the lifeguard to move it back fifty feet. We learned about securing the umbrella to withstand winds and strong gusts. Yes, we were whistled by the lifeguard for being too far out in the surf, and for taking air-filled floats into the ocean, a no-no where we beach.
We still will not be mistaken as locals, but we have managed to find a routine that is satisfactory and efficient. Our umbrellas stay in place, our drinks and snacks remain cold and protected from the sand, we no longer draw the attention of the lifeguards, and severe sunburns are a thing of the past. We have become proficient enough to enjoy the week with minimal mishaps.
One thing we cannot control is the weather. One day was especially windy, followed by a day with hardly any wind, but plenty of heat. Day three was very nice -- hot day with fresh breezes of air to keep us sufficiently comfortable; and there were no storms during the week to darken our beach time.
We were shopping in a store and I came across an amazing new product. The can contained the power to control the weather! This is no joke. It was a can of hair spray, and the label literally claimed that it was strong enough to "control the weather." Apparently, someone on our beach had purchased a can of this miracle spray, because the weather was good all week.
Seeing the folks from Ohio reminded me that people are rarely adept at something they are doing for the first time. Have you ever heard someone say, "It's as easy as riding a bicycle?" Well, there was a time in my life that scraped knees and scratched elbows were part the learning in bike riding, and it was not so easy in those early attempts.
There was a first time for everything you have done, and much of it required a time of learning. Teachers enjoy seeing the progress of their students through the academic year, and students feel more and more confident as they practice new concepts they learn. Similarly, no matter how far a person has progressed on the job, a promotion will require new learning.
One philosopher said, "I have discovered that the more I know, the more I realize how much I do not know." Do not be afraid to embrace new opportunities, new experiences, and new territory. They often lead to revitalized energy and boosted confidence -- and maybe to your next big thrill!
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
