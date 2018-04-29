Last week I had the opportunity to see Herman's Hermits in concert, featuring Peter Noone, their original lead singer -- the original "Herman!" What an entertaining evening, and hearing those classic songs was such fun. Of course, they would have seen a riot on their hands if they had omitted the classic hit, "I'm Henry the 8th, I Am," a billboard hit from 1965.
Another hit song from that era was made famous by Frankie Valli, "Big Girls Don't Cry." He told his girl he wanted to break up, hoping she would call his bluff. Instead, she surprised him by saying, "Big girls don't cry." Apparently, there were not very many 'big girls' around when I was a kid, because it seemed to me that girls cried a lot.
Somewhere along the way I came to the similar conclusion that big boys do not cry. Boys are men in the making; tough, strong, confident, and powerful. My dad taught me that boys do not hit girls, but he was not responsible for my perspective on boys withholding their tears. Many of us grew up believing that tears are a sign of weakness, and that crying is only proper for girls and sissies.
It seems to almost be a rule of human nature that little boys grow up believing that, "real men" never cry, never fear, never lose, and never back down from a fight. Such a perception can lead to a rough and difficult life for a young man. The stereotypical male does not share his feelings, refuses to ask for directions, rarely needs medical attention, can do everything himself without assistance, and never, ever cries or admits to pain. To do so would make him less of a man.
My dad was not a stereotypical male. He taught me so much about life, fatherhood, and manhood simply by the way he lived. While I perceived him as a man who could do practically anything, one possessed a wisdom and logic that went beyond the textbooks, and one full of courage and strength, I also experienced his softer side. He was a tender, loving, compassionate man who exhibited patience and understanding toward all people. He was a family man who did not need to wear a façade to prove himself.
Even though it goes against the grain of how I perceived the culture around me as a kid, I believe that real men possess courage and power that enables them to back down from a fight if at all possible. Real men feel physical pain and emotional hurt. Real men genuinely care about other people. Real men are willing to forgive others. Real men are not afraid to cry. Real men choose to do what is right.
Traditional America -- and even the Bible -- appoint the leadership role of the family to the male. However, it is not a license to rule with an iron fist, or to take a domineering 'my way or else' attitude. It is more of a responsibility than it is a right. Scripture declares that a man should love his wife as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy and to present her as a radiant church.
A wife treated with love, honor, and respect will radiate grace and confidence. She will reflect the atmosphere of her home and family. A real man will allow his wife her rightful place in the relationship, not as the servant of her husband, but as a respected partner and companion. Yes, it takes a real man to live in this world.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
