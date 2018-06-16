Cooper -- Sallie Kate Cooper: A life of service

With the historic talks earlier this week between the United States and North Korea, I felt it was a great time to look at the fascinating life of Douglas County's famous Methodist missionary, Sallie Kate Cooper.
At the turn of the last century the objective for most young ladies was to marry and have children, but Sallie Kate Cooper wanted more out of life. During a chapel service at Wesleyan College in Macon she heard the call to foreign service and soon found herself on a ship sailing from San Francisco to Wonsan, Korea. Before her 50 years of service was over it was said Sallie Kate was "the most Christ-like" of all the missionaries that served in Korea during the early part of the twentieth century.
Born on June 26, 1886 Sallie Kate Cooper was the daughter of Henry T. and Katherine (Allison) Cooper, a prominent couple in the early days of Douglasville. H.T. Cooper was elected tax receiver in 1879 and held the office for six terms. He then held the office of Douglas County Ordinary (probate judge) from 1884 to 1904. He was also the very first cashier for the Douglasville Banking Company when the bank was organized in 1891 and still held that position into the turn of the century.
Sallie Kate Cooper attended the private Douglasville College in town, a school that covered primary to high school grades that sat approximately where the fire department and armory buildings are located on Church Street today. Upon graduation in 1901, she attended Wesleyan College graduating magna cum laude in 1903. Soon after she was off again to St. Louis, Missouri where she attended Scarritt Bible School. There she would learn the ins and outs of missionary work.
By September 1908, Cooper was on a ship sailing to her mission field -- Wonsan in what is today North Korea -- a seaport on the eastern side of the Korean peninsula. During Cooper's early years at Wonsan the area was heavily influenced by Buddhism with temples dotting the countryside. Missionary work in this area could be quite dangerous. Cooper explained in a letter read in Methodist churches across the United States: "Christians could be persecuted severely for what was infidelity to their ancestors. Every man with his hair cut was known as a Christian for the absence of a top-knot designated him as a Jesus believer; nothing else could ever cause him to part with it. Every woman with a clean long-waisted jacket and a handkerchief in which books were wrapped was a Christian for by these she was known." New Christian converts stepped out in faith, but at times they were risking breaking family ties or losing their lives.
Cooper's goal as missionary was to train local women to be disciples or Bible women as she referred to them. Cooper oversaw the Alice Cobb school at Wonsan where women and girls were taught to read and write, simple geography, arithmetic, singing, hygiene, and most importantly they studied the Bible so these women could go out and witness to others often accompanied by Cooper. In 1908, there were just a handful of students, but by 1922, there were over 500, and through the 1930s and 1940s the school continued to grow.
When Cooper first arrived in Korea the Christian church there was segregated. A curtain would be placed down the center aisle where men sat on one side and women on the other. Ministers would stand in the center, but they looked either at the men or up at the ceiling -- never at the women. The ministers would not interact with the women at all even during a baptism. Somehow the ministers would sprinkle the women without casting a glance their way!
In 1930, when an autonomous Korean Church was formed, and the right of ordination given to women, Sallie Kate Cooper was among the first of 14 women to be ordained by the Korean bishop. Over the next few years she would perform many weddings, baptized many children and adults, and preached at several funerals. She often traveled around the country, preaching as many as three times on Sunday.
During several furloughs home she spent the time traveling and speaking to several church groups across the nation soliciting financial help as well as educating people regarding her work. She exhibited her love for the Korean culture by wearing gaily colored Korean kimono-like dresses to these events. During one of her first trips home to Douglasville in 1928, Cooper spoke from the pulpit at the First United Methodist Church which was then on Church Street. That Sunday the First Baptist Church just a few doors down cancelled services so that all might hear Sallie Kate Cooper speak!
When the Korean War began on June 25, 1950 there were some tense times here at home as family and friends did not know Cooper's status for many days. All was well, however, as she had been evacuated to Japan and set up a missionary base in Hiroshima for a time to minister to Korean refugees there.
Sallie Kate Cooper returned to the United States in 1958 and announced her retirement from missionary work, and for a time she devoted herself to teaching young missionary bound students at Scarritt College. She often advised she was as much in love with Korea at the end of her career as she was in 1908 when she first arrived there advising, "I feel selfish sometimes that I should be given a share in this great work bringing Korea to Christ, when many at home have not such a privilege."
Sallie Kate Cooper was able to return to her beloved Korea one more time in 1968 before passing from this life on Aug.18, 1978.
