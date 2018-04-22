Cooper: Alpha A. Fowler Sr.: Theater magnate

Alpha A. Fowler Sr. was known for many things -- cotton and cattle farmer and avid fox hunter. He was prominent in making the site available for Douglas County High School, helping to form Douglas County's REA that would evolve into Greystone Power, and one of the men who helped to organize the first hospital in Douglas County in the late 1940s.
Later in his life many referred to Alpha Fowler, Sr. as "The Senator," a nickname that was well earned as he served the county in the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate 13 times, never being defeated in an election.
Of course, many associate Alpha A. Fowler Sr. with the Alpha Theater in downtown Douglasville, but what many don't know and what many biographies of this stellar Douglas County citizen never seem to share is that Mr. Fowler was at one time a very well-known theater magnate in Atlanta!
In October 1914, it was announced in "The Atlanta Constitution," Alpha A. Fowler, known to his friends as Al, had recently taken control of the Alpha Theater on Whitehall between Hunter, now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Mitchell Streets, following a career as a traveling salesman for the SSS Medical Company. The theater had been previously known as the Superba Theater known for its vaudeville shows and movies but had been loosely managed and fallen on hard times. The name of the theater was changed, the building refurnished, and the vaudeville portion of the business was closed. Fowler instituted strict business principles and exclaimed to the public, "Watch the Alpha grow!"
The Alpha Theater did grow, filling all 250 seats nightly and eventually making the transition from silent films to "talkies." Some of the marketing gimmicks Fowler instituted were letter writing campaigns for children directing them to send a letter explaining why they loved the Alpha. In return their name would be entered in a drawing for a pair of roller-skates. Great movies and skates, too, and all for 5 cents a ticket!
By May 1916, Fowler announced he had sold the Alpha to Sig Samuels, another well-known Atlanta theater-man. Not letting any grass grow under his feet, Fowler announced the next month he had taken on the Vaudette theater, an Atlanta favorite since 1908. Fowler announced he planned for the Vaudette to continue to be the home of Triangle pictures, Thomas H. Ince productions, and Keystone comedies.
Another acquisition for Fowler in 1916 included his first wife, Julia Emily Nightingale, formerly of Atlanta but was then living in Brooklyn, New York. In a short article titled "Picture Magnate Wins the Heart of a Brooklyn Girl," it was advised Ms. Nightingale arrived in Atlanta on a Saturday afternoon at the end of June 1916, on the 5 p.m. train and an hour later she had become Mrs. Alpha Fowler!
The next year Fowler had a second theater under his belt -- The Strand -- located on Peachtree Street complete with a new electric sign advertising the current showings in blazing letters. The Strand holds the distinction in Atlanta history as the theater where the first symphony orchestra for motion pictures was introduced in the south with Vincent Kap as conductor.
By March 1917, Fowler sold his stock in both the Vaudette and Strand theaters and the newlyweds moved to the farm Fowler had purchased the year before in Douglas County along Chapel Hill Road, but he couldn't stay away from Atlanta theaters. At the end of 1924, "The Atlanta Constitution" announced, "Farmers sometimes come to town for a whirl at city life and then have to go back to the plow to recoup their losses, but the case of Alpha Fowler, veteran theater manager, who took charge as manager Friday at the Palace Theater in Inman Park, is the first on record locally where a showman has retreated back to show business after trying his hand at the plow in the wide open spaces."
Now don't for a minute think Alpha Fowler gave up on farming because it was thriving. During his time away from the Atlanta theater community he had also become an integral participant in the political and business landscape of Douglas County.
Fowler decided he could live in Douglas County, have his farm, AND be an Atlanta theater magnate. Over the next few years other popular Atlanta theaters came under his direction including the West End Theater, the Empire, and others including the theater in downtown East Point. He reprised the Alpha name for his theater in downtown Douglasville located where Douglasville's city hall is today on O'Neal Plaza. The old Alpha Theater projector is now on display at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art!
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
