Cooper: Douglas women vote!

Women have had the right to vote in the United States for nearly 100 years. The Nineteenth Amendment was ratified in 1920, when our nation was 140 years old, and I still wonder why it took so long.
While we might want to think Georgia led the way in the ratification process, I'm sad to report Georgia won the prize as the first state to say no thank you to the new amendment, refusing to ratify it on July 24, 1919. Fortunately, it only takes 36 states to ratify an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and the magic number was reached with our neighbor to the north, Tennessee, on Aug. 19, 1920, making the Nineteenth Amendment the law of the land just in time for fall elections.
This might have been true in some states such as Jackson, Wyoming, where by July 1920 they had voted women into almost every elected office in the city. In response an article in the "Douglas County Sentinel" said, "…The idea of turning an entire town over to the women is a novelty well worth considering, and if it looks like it is going to work we might as well take that step in that direction here in Douglasville, or at least let the women see if they can't get the improvements the men folk seem incapable of securing."
This was just one of a few mentions in the "Sentinel" regarding the efforts to obtain the vote for women during those years. Another was the mention of a debate that occurred when quite a large crowd assembled at the Lois Cotton Mill auditorium one Saturday night in April 1920, regarding the suffrage question. It was not recorded who spoke for either side, but it was said both put up a good argument. In the end the judges decided the group against women voting had the better position.
Some local politicians came out in favor of suffrage for women while others saw the time the state legislature spent on the ratification process as "monopolized time and amounted to nothing."
Women in Georgia clearly had a right to be frustrated as they were told even with the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, they were still unable to vote right away. This was due to a state requirement that voters had to be registered six months prior to the election. Because the legislature refused to pass an "enabling act" to make voting immediately possible, Georgia women would not vote until 1922.
While they waited, the women of Douglas County watched while election cycle after election cycle became fraught with malaise and inactivity. During an election in September 1921, it was reported that the polls were "very quiet" with only 779 votes countywide, which was a very small number compared to the number of registered voters.
The women also kept themselves busy with forming a chapter of the League of Women Voters in November 1921, with Mrs. V.R. Smith as the president and Mrs. A.W. McLarty overseeing the publicity. As a city election drew near in January 1922, the League was able to publish the following admonishment to those running for office in the paper and suggested Mrs. McLarty needed to run for office herself -- the first mention ever in Douglas County of a woman running for an elected office. The admonishment stated:
"Outside the race for mayor, city clerk, and city marshal seemingly nothing is doing in city politics. Better sit up and take notice boys; the time has come when people like to know who and what they vote for; if you are thinking of running for council and keeping it a secret until the day of closing announcements hoping to slip in without giving people a chance to know you and for what you stand for, you may find yourself disappointed. …This is a critical time and it takes men of decision, backbone and nerve to cope with the problems and do the things necessary to push forward and make the city grow. Perhaps never before such opportunities as the present presents for proving the real grit and worth of a people and now is the time for Douglasville to arise and move forward. The opportunity is here; are you able to see it and grasp it? If not, by all means for the good of the town, step aside and let some other man or woman with more foresight and decision and nerve than yourself have a chance to do for our city the things necessary to push it forward at this critical time. Should we be allowed to make a suggestion, we would say it is needed to have at least one good woman on the council; and if we are in order we would like to nominate Mrs. A.W. McLarty."
As far as I can see Mrs. McLarty never made an announcement to run for office and was not on the 1922 ballot, but that election was the first where women showed up at the polls and cast their ballots in Douglas County.
On Jan. 27, 1922 the "Sentinel" reported that though it was rainy that day "a pleasing effect resulted" as the women came and went "with as much enthusiasm and interest as the most boasted patriot." Miss Katherine Geer was mentioned in particular for going to extra efforts "as she braved the rain and mud all day bringing car loads of lady voters to the polls and returning them to their homes in her beautiful Cadillac car."
While I don't doubt Miss Geer firmly supported the right to vote for fellow females and wanted the numbers to be high, it must also be noted her father, M.E. Geer, president of the Lois Cotton Mill Company, was also in the race for mayor.
It does seem that bringing women into the process did increase voter interest and perhaps a little organization into the process as well, as the "Sentinel" quipped during that period, "Now that the women can vote we suppose they will keep all the men folks busy on election day sharpening lead pencils" as that is the instrument that was used at that time to mark ballots.
Hmmm … keeping the men folks busy. That's not a bad idea.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
