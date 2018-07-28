Cooper: Douglasville â€" The town on the crest

In the 1880s one of the main cheerleaders for the fledgling county of Douglas was Dr. Robert J. Massey, a former resident. Dr. Massey had lived in Douglasville with his son, Robert A. Massey who was a prominent lawyer, owned the newspaper "The Douglasville Star," and served a term as mayor of Douglasville in the 1870s. Dr. Massey was a physician, chemist, writer, and historian. In the 1880s he set off for St. Simons Island where he lived for a few years to run the St. Simons Marine Hospital and explored other business opportunities.
While in St. Simons Dr. Massey often wrote columns for the "Advertiser and Appeal," a paper published in Brunswick, where he often took great care to mention Douglas County and Douglasville in glowing terms to educate the folks of coastal Georgia regarding the benefits of visiting one of the state's newest upland counties.
Dr. Massey was quick to dub Douglasville as "the town on the crest" and indeed it is -- the crest of the Tallapoosa Ridge, the range of high hills dividing the Chattahoochee and Tallapoosa rivers. The ridge leads from the southwestern bank of the Chattahoochee River about opposite Atlanta to the Alabama line, where it crosses the river of that name.
Massey encouraged those living on the coast to escape the long hot summers at the beach, the stagnant ponds, and the danger of malaria. The good doctor believed there was no place in Georgia folks along the coast should consider other than Douglasville when seeking a place to sojourn in summer for pure air, cold water, and all other essential elements to, as he wrote, "recuperate the well-worn human machinery."
At one-point Dr. Massey made a short return visit to Douglasville to visit his son. For someone who was born in 1828 and could remember a time before the railroads, Dr. Massey marveled, "I left kind friends and the noble old city of Brunswick at 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, and at the same hour Friday I was among loved ones [in Douglasville] over three hundred miles away. ... A very great change has [occurred] in Georgia travel."
Dr. Massey touched on some of the local lore surrounding the "little town on the crest" mentioning our Anneewakee Creek using the spelling I see in old letters and inscribed on old maps, saying "from the west and south flow numerous little rivulets going to form the Anawaka, a beautiful little stream named in honor of a beautiful Indian whose last resting place is in a mound near its mouth, and about whose memory clusters a legend fully as romantic and sentimental as those of Nacoochee [Mound near Helen] and others.
Dr Massey also spoke of Douglas County's agriculture describing the scene as a "chaotic profusion spread over hill upon hill and down the hollows between an ocean of vegetation, each field with corn or cotton waving like a swelling billow of the sea -- all covering the earth as far as they eye could see in bounteous abundance, as the waters cover the sea, the most conspicuous objects being corn and cotton, intermingled with orchards heavily laden with ripe, luscious peaches and apples, with an occasional vineyard of brown, plump grapes, inviting one to stop and partake there…The success of the Douglas County farmer consists of two things -- labor and frugality. He works. He works all day. He works "all the yearlong," lives at home, lives within his means and upon what his farm produces…"
Reading through some of Dr. Massey's descriptions of the surrounding area so many changes have come and gone. We no longer primarily travel the state by train, the Indian mounds along the Chattahoochee River are gone due to ignorance and what some called progress, and the abundant fields of crops and produce are almost nonexistent today, but I'd have to agree with Dr. Massey that Douglasville can still be described as a "plucky little town."
In the June 30 issue of the "Sentinel" I wrote about Dr. Massey's efforts with the Brown Hospital during the Civil War in my column titled "Mrs. Holcombe's Passing," and included a chapter in my latest book, "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1" with Dr. Massey's biographical information.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County in the Weekend Edition of the Sentinel. You can find her book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.