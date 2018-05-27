Cooper: History hide and seek with Presley and Slater mills

Being a full-time historian means you participate in a game of hide and seek where you never get to hide but are always seeking. It is my experience some historical facts are only revealed when the powers that be want you to find them no matter how many sources you consult or how many hours you search. Such is the case with Slater Mill and Prestley Mill roads. As with most of the other roads in Douglas County that have the word "mill" in their names, it is a safe bet there was a mill somewhere along Slater Mill Creek or Little Anneewakee Creek close to where they both intersect which is close by where both roads meet up as well.
To get the full story we must go back 191 years to the fifth Georgia land lottery in 1827, when the land that is now Douglas County was divided into land lots and became part of Carroll County. Requirements for the lottery were simple with the most important being the person had to have resided in the state for at least one year. Names of those wishing to participate in the lottery were written on a slip of paper and placed inside a large barrel while a second barrel contained slips of paper with districts and lot numbers. For each draw officials would take one slip from each barrel matching up a name to a parcel of land. The land would belong to the ticket holder once the land grant fee was paid.
Local historian Fannie Mae Davis cites the work of another local historian, Monroe King, stating someone named Dr. Perry received the land grant in 1827 in the general area where the two streets intersect today. Searching through the land lottery records I was able to verify the name was not Dr. Perry but Docton Perry who was born in North Carolina in 1776. The name "Docton" was unusual, but was a family named repeated a time or two in his family line. From what I can tell through census records Docton Perry never actually lived on the property which contained 202 ½ acres and became part of Campbell County in 1828. The parcel of land was sold around 1838 to Greenup Christian for $200 who would hang on to the parcel through 1850.
Monroe King's research quoted in Fannie Mae Davis's book mentions the deed records discuss a sawmill and cotton machinery as well as the land. It is thought Greenup Christian built at least one mill on the property, if not two, but I have not been able to verify exactly where or along which creek. According to King the dam for the mill(s) was built according to high technology of that day stating, "It was perfectly sited and shaped like a triangle ... filled with rocks and the weight of the water helped to anchor the dam." Unfortunately, I have not been able to find any information to verify any other biographical information regarding Mr. Christian, but records indicate he made a profit on the land when he sold it in 1850 for $800.
But wait, the street names are Prestley Mill and Slater Mill, so there must be families with those names somewhere in the history, right?
Fannie Mae Davis states Presley Mill Road running between Campbellton Street and Slater Mill Road was named for James Presley, a farmer and operator of a grist mill on Anneewakee Creek in the early 20th century. This could be the same location as Greenup Christian's mill. In my hunt for James Presley I've located a "James Presley" listed as a charter member of Midway Methodist Church just prior to the Civil War. Joe Baggett's genealogy notes regarding many of the early families of Douglas County indicates William D. Presley, born in 1830, was living in Douglasville by the 1880 and was farming here. With him were his wife Mary and three children Alonzo, Estella, and John "James" Harrison Presley (1864-1924). Since he was born in 1864 this would be a different James than the one who was a charter member at Midway Methodist.
To muddy the waters even further both men named James Presley do NOT match today's maps and street signs that are spelled "Prestley" with a T. Where did that dang "T" come from? Do we have an incorrect road sign through an innocent mistake? Was there a Prestley family as well who owned a mill?
Regarding the Slater in Slater Mill Road I found Frederick R. Slater who was married to Annie M. (Allen) Slater. The 1910 census shows Mr. and Mrs. Slater living somewhere along Midway Road. Mr. Slater was a stone mason, and tragically in 1918 he was killed while constructing a church out of state when he fell from a ladder. A later census indicates Annie was a widow and living on Slater Mill Road.
Hmmm ...
This just goes to show that my work is hardly as easy as I try to make it look.
This game of history hide and seek has given me a headache. While I'm off searching for the Tylenol someone drop me an email at historyiselementary@gmail.com and fill me in on any true facts regarding the Presley-Prestley-Slater situation you might know.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
