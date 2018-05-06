The television show "Night Court" which aired on NBC between 1984 and 1992 was one of the weekly favorites in our house. The star of the show, Harry Anderson, played the role of Judge Harry Stone who attempted to manage a quirky collection of court staff and an everchanging parade of people and problems. While the subject matter could be serious, events generally unfolded with humor much like the courtroom of Judge Andrew E. Calhoun, a criminal judge for the Atlanta city court in the 1890s.
"Judge Andy," as he was fondly referred to had so many interesting events occurring daily in his courtroom "The Constitution" ran a regular column often referred to as "Judge Andy's Matinee" which newspaper readers would tune into.
In the middle of February 1898, two men approached Judge Andy's bench. One was a rather imposing figure sporting hair that hung down past his shoulders with a huge mustache, formidable goatee, and a hat we would recognize today as a Daniel Boone coonskin cap, while the other man was a citizen of Douglas County. The men had been arrested the morning before on Peters Street after they had come very near to having some serious trouble.
The men had met by chance in one of the saloons that lined Peters Street at one time and upon spying one another old wounds were opened and an old feud was resurrected involving one of Douglas County's most sensational murder cases -- a case that remains unsolved to this day.
The man with the coonskin cap spoke first, telling Judge Andy, "My name is C.C. Daniel, and I'm a private detective and a bailiff in Cobb County. Now this here's the plain, unvarnished tale ... I had this man here arrested on a charge of murdering Bill Glover, a farmer who was shot from ambush near Lithia Springs about five years ago. I tracked and trailed this man and got him committed for the murder. I walked into the saloon and met him face-to-face. I offered him my hand and told him we might be friends. This man here ran behind the bar and tried to get a pistol to murder me. Then he went down the street and asked in several places if he could borrow a pistol. Upon the advice of my grown sons here with me I jumped into our buggy and started off to go home when this man followed me and had me arrested by the policeman."
The Douglas County citizen, J.B. Smith, known to his friends as Jack, spoke next, and he had a very different story to tell. Smith said, "When I went into the saloon I ran into Daniel. You see, I had him arrested a long time ago for trying to kill me with a pistol when I was acting as a deputy in Douglas County. I had arrested him first, and then he had me held on the trumped-up charge of murder. He attacked me in the saloon and one of his sons held him off. I did not try to get a pistol. I was forced to have him arrested. Daniel was drinking. After he was under arrest the officer had to use force to keep him off me."
In the end both cases were dismissed as Judge Andy was unable to say who was to blame for the fracas. "Here's my hand," said Daniel to Smith, when the decision was announced, but Smith passed on and out of the courtroom without deigning to even look at the proffered hand. Daniel brushed back his Daniel Boone curls from his bronzed forehead and stalked out between his two sons.
Last August I offered here a five-part series regarding the murder of William K. Glover in May 1893, a former Lithia Springs marshal and postmaster. The ensuing murder investigation resulted in several arrests, a series of trials and other events resembling a rather curvy mountain road full of hairpin curves and switchbacks.
Jack Smith was in the first group of men under suspicion for the murder, and one of the first to be cleared. Smith had no trouble in showing he had been wrongly accused. Several men had been at Judge Bowden's home playing cards the night of the murder, and Smith had lingered behind on the home's front porch for awhile after the party broke up, so it was determined he could not have been at the scene of the murder.
However, Douglas County authorities weren't through with Jack Smith. Three months after Smith's appearance before "Judge Andy" in Atlanta, he was once again on trial for the murder of William K. Glover along with Ed Humphries, who had been missing since the night of the murder. The men were charged again because a third man had confessed he had been hired by Smith and Humphries to help them put Glover out of the way because Glover had reported them for gambling and selling liquor. So, perhaps it was the detective work of C.C. Daniel who helped with the investigation which led to Smith's eventual trial and provides a reason why Smith wasn't in a friendly mood towards Daniel.
As I reported last August, eventually the entire matter just drifted away with no convictions, no further charges were filed, and Glover's case has never been solved.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.