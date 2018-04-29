It was a Friday afternoon in August 1930. The grandstands at Spiller Field also known as Atlanta's Ponce de Leon Park were full of fans watching the Atlanta Crackers play the New Orleans Pelicans. Rell J. Spiller, the Crackers owner at that time along with his coaching staff kept eyeing the stands following the movements of a man who kept changing his position moving around the stands from vacant seat to vacant seat. The man was first noticed behind the catcher. As the game progressed the man moved to a seat behind first base and finally ending up in a seat behind second base.
The man's name was Jack Doyle, legendary scout for the Chicago Cubs. A favorable nod and an offer from him for one of the Crackers could mean up to a possible $20,000 payday for Spiller and a chance to move up to the majors for one fortunate player.
Doyle wasn't the only major league baseball scout in the stands that day. There were so many "The Atlanta Constitution" said it looked like old home week for baseball scouts. It was reported Carlton Molesworth was there on behalf of the Pirates. Keeping him company was Johnny Nee, the scout for the Yankees, and add in Bill Rapp (Cleveland Indians), Rudy Hulswitt (Red Sox), and Art Devlin (Giants).
The scouts were in Atlanta to look at one young player -- Lucius Benjamin Appling, or Luke as he was known on the baseball diamond. He hadn't been a Cracker very long. Just a few short weeks before Appling had been a student at Oglethorpe University where he had been just as at home playing fullback for the college's football team as he was playing shortstop on the baseball team.
Appling's entire life changed dramatically during a baseball game between Oglethorpe and Mercer University in May 1930. Oglethorpe was undefeated that season and the game with Mercer would be another win mainly due to Appling's standout performance which included four homeruns each time he was at bat and driving in eight more runs. By the end of the month Appling was wearing an Atlanta Crackers uniform, and by the end of the summer he was a member of the Chicago White Sox giving Rell J. Spiller his $20,000 payday.
Luke Appling was born in South Carolina, but at some point, his family moved to Lithia Springs. He bypassed the school there to attend his first two years of junior high at Douglas County High School mainly because they had a baseball team. In October 1923, the Appling family moved to Atlanta where Luke went to Fulton County High playing for Coach Bird Hope, a protégé of Coach Frank Anderson of Oglethope University. Anderson was also a Douglas County success story (more on that soon). Appling's tremendous talent began to emerge his senior year and upon graduation he went to Oglethorpe University playing both football and baseball.
So, Luke Appling arrived in Chicago with a big reputation, despite his raw youth, he was under a big handicap to begin with being touted as the collegiate wonder from Georgia by the Chicago Press. There was some disappointment when the boy who had hit four home runs in a college game and had a batting average of .326 for a Class A professional club, failed to hit anywhere near that pace in the big leagues. Appling was nervous and bewildered. Chicago manager, Donnie Bush, played him all around the infield, trying in vain to find the right spot for him.
It wasn't until the White Sox added Jimmy Dykes to their roster that Appling's performance improved with his hitting and fieldwork. It was said the steadying, reassuring counsel of the veteran Dykes, and the happy go lucky, nonchalant, one foot in the bucket swing of Al Simmons just ahead of Appling in the line-up was just the right example.
In one interview Appling said, "I don't know how it happened … all at once I started hitting and pegging the ball to first with twice the ease and confidence with which I had done it before." Overnight he became a star and the talk of the American league. He drove in a lot of runs and compiled a flock of extra base hits over the years. He even earned a nickname -- "Old Aches and Pains" -- due to the fact Appling was always complaining of some little ache or pain. Appling would play his entire major league career with the White Sox from 1930 to 1950 before retiring. During his career with the Chicago White Sox he compiled a .310 lifetime batting average and, in 1964, became the 101st member inducted into Pro Baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
By 1980, Appling had returned to Georgia and was attending Spring Training with the Atlanta Braves spending up to five hours a day manning the pitching machine in the batting cage and dispensing as much encouragement and advice as he could. It has been said Appling's effectiveness stemmed not only from his knowledge of hitting, but from his humorous home plate manner. Quite simply Appling was full of anecdotes about the sport, and he regaled Braves with stories from baseball's golden years as if he were "a stand-up sports historian cum comedian."
Sadly, Luke Appling passed in 1991 after a long career entertaining fans and educating new players in the art of hitting.
Two of Luke Appling's sisters -- Inez Appling Jones and Dola Appling Campbell -- lived in Lithia Springs for many years, but as I write this I'm unsure if family is still in the area.
