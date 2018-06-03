Cooper: No 'Forty-Nine' show for Douglasville

Editor's Note: Lisa Cooper is off this week. This column previously appeared in the Sentinel.
Back in the "olden" days when I was a little girl it was a mighty exciting time when I would notice the traveling carnival had arrived at one of the shopping centers near my home. The Ferris wheel, Tilt-a-Whirl, colorful signage and tents, hints of cotton candy and games of chance where I might win a colossal-sized teddy bear beckoned to me.
I rarely got to go, however, unless it was with a friend and their family.
My parents didn't hold much stock in carny folk.
More than likely their opinions regarding traveling shows took root in their childhood when large numbers of carnivals moved across the South, and often left bad reputations behind them.
No matter how you refer to them -- traveling shows, carnivals, tent shows -- history tells us they got their start in the United States following the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. A special area was set aside called the Midway Plaisance where games of chance, freak shows, wild west shows starring such greats as Buffalo Bill, and burlesque shows were located, and if you haven't guessed by now this is where the term "midway" came from regarding fairs, carnivals and circuses.
There were 17 traveling carnivals in 1902, 46 in 1905, and by 1937, there were around 300 shows in operation across the United States, and yes, due to the fact that some of the midway acts sometimes used dishonest or questionable business practices, the carnivals were often looked down upon.
Circuses often rolled through Douglasville, and smaller carnivals did as well, but on March 29, 1920, Mayor J. H. McLarty put his foot down and denied access to a carnival.
A show train had pulled into town, and Douglasville citizens were all agog. Small boys as well as gray-haired men were in high glee. The former wanted to take in the show, and the latter wanted to see the animals, or did they?
While the crew was unloading, Mayor McLarty met with the show's manager. Some of the performers and dancers walked the streets of Douglasville for a little shopping.
The show unloaded quickly. It also reloaded just as quick owing to the edict of Mayor McLarty, who informed the management that they weren't welcome.
The mayor had learned this particular carnival was only open for males and the main entertainment offered was a "forty-nine show."
How dare they want to demoralize our youngsters and bring a blush of shame to the older gentleman!
Mayor McLarty announced, "We will have no fake shows of gamblers and demimondes."
"Forty-nine shows" were popular during the California Gold Rush of 1849 where girls would dance with the miners. The girls weren't paid by the dance. They actually received a commission for each drink of alcohol that was served between the dances.
During the early days of traveling shows -- especially in the South -- this type of dance hall became a special attraction. Many traveling shows would have a special tent where the man had to pay admission to enter. Men could dance with the women, and there would also be a bar. Of course, each drink was two or three times the going rate.
Following each dance the announcer would say, "Up to the bar boys! Just as in the days of '49!"
Naturally, the girl would try to persuade the men to buy as many drinks as possible since her cut of the take was based on the liquor sales, and I wouldn't doubt that other "certain transactions" would take place as well.
The next day L.C. Upshaw Jr. made contact with Sheriff Seawright Baggett. The Upshaw Brothers ran a mercantile store on Broad Street. The space is empty today, but in the past it housed Town and Country Upholstery (the building with the arches across the front).
It seems a silk dress costing $29 was missing.
One of the clerks remembered the group of dancers from the traveling show had descended upon the store at noon when most of the clerks had gone to lunch. He had assisted the group as they inquired about various merchandise as best he could.
Sheriff Baggett, with search warrant in hand and Mr. Upshaw by his side, headed to Rockmart by train to catch up with the traveling show. They found the missing dress in the very first suitcase they searched and returned to town with one of the "forty-nine show" dancers, Helen Jackson, where she would await the next term of court in the Douglas County jail.
Sheriff Baggett's quick apprehension of the alleged shoplifter earned him the moniker of Douglas County's "Hawkshaw" in reference to a popular comic strip detective of the period, and Mayor McLarty was commended on all sides for his action to refuse entry to the carnival in the first place.
I can hear my father in my ear saying, "See, I told you so. Those carny folk ... ."
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.