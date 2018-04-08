Beginning in 1917 a group of 25 prominent businessmen decided Douglas County needed a little culture, so they followed in the footsteps of many in small town America and joined what is remembered as the Lyceum Movement. The group signed a contract with the Piedmont Lyceum Bureau out of Asheville, North Carolina. The Piedmont group would provide five top-notch entertainment events each year for a yearly fee of $250 -- not a bad deal for a $10 investment from each of the committee members.
Dozens upon dozens of Lyceum bureaus operated across the United States from the mid-19th century through the early 20th century. The Lyceum, of course, is the name of the garden in ancient Athens where Aristotle taught his students. Promoters of the Lyceum Movement attempted to tap into this background promoting entertainers and speakers of the highest cultural value to share their talents and knowledge with folks across rural America who might not have easy access to libraries, museums, or cultural programs.
The ladies of the local Civic League were tapped to help sell tickets to the events. You could get a season's pass for a $1 ticket for adults and a 50-cent ticket for students. Ticket prices would be higher at the door. Once the Lyceum committee cleared the $250 fee the rest was pure profit which would be used for improvement projects for the town.
I haven't yet discovered the names of the 25 prominent citizens who fronted the costs for the Lyceum events, but I can make an educated guess or two. I know Z.T. Dake, Sentinel owner/editor was named president of the Lyceum committee with Thad McKoy serving as treasurer. There were many Lyceum Bureaus to choose from, but more than likely the reason why the Asheville company was used had something to do with the wife of Georgia Congressman William D. Upshaw. She worked for the group, and Congressman Upshaw's brothers, Lucious and Herschel, were political and economic movers and shakers here in Douglasville. The ladies of the Civic League were tapped to sell tickets and basically run the events which were held at the school auditorium. Based on what I know about the ladies of the Civic League, their husbands more than likely made up the remaining members of the Lyceum committee -- an early form of today's Cultural Arts Council.
The 1920 Lyceum season celebrated the third year of the program. One of the acts brought to Douglasville was Eloita Stidham who billed herself as Princess Oyapela: Indian Maiden. Her native name translated to "Singing Water." She arrived in town in early December 1920 along with Fannie Weinstock, an accomplished violinist, and Gene Burton, a pianist, serving as her accompanists.
Billed as a "truly different program." Princess Oyapela translated in fascinating style not only Creek myths and legends but various stories from many Native American tribes including an interpretation of Longfellow's wooing of Hiawatha, and an Indian snake dance of the Hopis tribe.
Eloita Stidham held a college degree in elocution and expression from Christian College, today's Columbia College in Missouri, and review after review indicates she was a skilled storyteller and keenly in love with her work, which many felt was educational as well as entertaining.
While no such rank of "princess" ever existed in Native American tribes, Eloita Stidham was a full-blooded Creek, the daughter of L.G. Stidham of Eufaula, Oklahoma. She was also the granddaughter of George Washington Stidham who at the time of his death served as Chief Justice for the Creek Nation.
Sadly, Eloita Stidham died at an early age in 1938 from a brain tumor.
By the time the Depression hit, the Lyceum Movement had run its course and gone quiet, but while it flourished residents of Douglas County were able to attend some interesting cultural entertainments.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
