No matter the events in history -- death, famine, depression, war -- if a woman wants something new to wear she can make it happen. During the Civil War southern women were up against a war strategy called the Anaconda Plan enacted by the Union. The premise of the plan was to block 3,500 miles of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the southern United States from Charleston to New Orleans. The plan also called for the Union to strive to control the Mississippi River thus splitting the Confederacy in two. The plan was aptly named after a South American snake known for suffocating its victims to death. By strangling trade and making transportation more difficult along the Mississippi River, the Union felt they could twist the coils tighter and tighter weakening the resolve of the Confederacy.
What this meant to womenfolk all over the South is even through they might live in areas where the fields were blanketed with white cotton as far as the eye could see, there would be no manufactured cloth for dresses since the South's cotton was sent to textile mills up north or to Europe before April 1861. One the war was underway the blockade would keep manufactured cloth from reaching southern seamstresses. Most women were used to making their own clothes, but by 1861 many had moved away from weaving their own fabrics.
Never underestimate a southern woman, however, especially where a new dress or hat might be concerned. Yes, some fabric might get through the blockade and sold for exorbitant amounts on the black market, but for the most part southern women had to use their creativity and their wits weaving their own textiles or reuse and remake fabrics much like Scarlett O'Hara did in "Gone with the Wind" when she ripped her mother's curtains off the rods at Tara.
Take for instance the Moss sisters, Parthena and Mary Ann, daughters of Albert and Hannah Moss, who lived in Campbell County near Palmetto during the war. They took some plain cotton lint and the wool from a black sheep to make batting by placing one upon the other until they had a mass about six or eight layers thick. They took the layers and pulled them to pieces and mixed it thoroughly, making one large heap of steel gray looking stuff. Off this they spun very fine thread and wove it upon an ordinary loom which almost every woman in the country had at that time had, using a warp of black made by using a dye of copperas and sumac. In case you are wondering a warp refers to the threads on a loom over and under which other threads (the weft) are passed to make cloth. Copperas was iron sulfate used as a dye fixative, while sumac was a common plant in the area used as a dying or tanning agent.
One the weaving was finished the sisters made skirts for their winter dresses. They would create cloth for a bodice weaving dyed cotton wool and threads of flannel and silk. Since sewing notions such as manufactured buttons were no longer available due to the blockade, the sisters used buttons created from persimmon seeds as fasteners.
It is said the Moss sisters were beautiful, tall, blonde, and were the admiration of the land. Ladies would visit them from miles around to see their dresses and learn how they were made. It would be safe to say that at least 50 outfits were the consequences of the Moss sister's ingenuity.
The sisters also became adept with making hats. A brother who did not go away to war was an expert in woodworking, and he made for them a block on which they fashioned their hats using rye straw. The girl's mother used corn shucks to fashion hats which were in such demand she sent a dozen to Atlanta which brought fabulous prices either in exchange for other goods, Confederate money, or ribbons and lace that had reached the city via the black market.
During this period some ladies had to resort to knitting their own hose. One married lady who was not named had not touched a knitting needle for at least 10 years, but necessity forced her to take the habit up again. She knitted for herself three pairs of stockings, and then found it such a pleasant pastime she ended up knitting 27 pairs for soldiers at the front.
In a letter to her brother one 18-year-old young lady writes: "Dear Joe -- You ought to see me. I have been working in the loom all day today. I have got the jeans ready for papa's and your suit. It will be solid black and looks almost like broadcloth. I have worked hard. I have managed to weave it very close and strong, and I know when you come home you will be proud of your sister. If you could see her sitting on the loom bench with her steel grey suit, which she made with her own hands, I know you would be. We are getting on very well and feel that we are trying to do our part here at home, and I know you are doing yours at the front."
Using their creative wiles and determination to survive, the southern ladies supported themselves in good style during the war by making dresses and hats thumbing their nose at the Union's Anaconda Plan for as long as they could possibly do so.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County in the Weekend Edition of the Sentinel. You can find her book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.