Cooper: Squire Shannon's son

The source of the Dog River can be found south of Villa Rica in Carroll County. It flows east into Douglas County before turning southeastward where it flows into the Dog River Reservoir and then empties into the Chattahoochee River. Due to the reservoir being completed in 1992, the Dog River is an integral part of our county providing drinking water as well as recreational activities.
Towards the end of last month, I was interviewed by NPR/Georgia Pubic Broadcasting for their "What's in a Name?" series presented on "All Things Considered." They were featuring Douglas County's Dog River and wanted to know how it received its unique name. There are more than a few theories, but I've never been able to find any documentation that would substantiate any explanation. One thing we do know for certain is prior to it being called Dog River, it bore the name Trout Creek.
The interview, found online, has been well received. However my 20-minute interview by phone was pared down to three minutes once it aired. To say I was over-prepared is an understatement, but as a former teacher I understand it is always better to be over prepared. I accessed all the research I have accumulated over the last few years regarding the Dog River including some of the documented accounts of drownings through the years. One tragic account has haunted me since I found it in the January 15th issue of "The Atlanta Constitution" from 1881 which told of the tragic drowning of a young man named Shannon, son of "Squire" Shannon of Douglas County.
No other hints to this young man's identity was given, and for the last five years I've been wondering who he was. This past week I stumbled across a clue to his identify while looking for something else.
Squire Shannon was Samuel Jackson Shannon who shows up in old Campbell County in the Goodes district per the 1870 census. Shannon had married Mary (Dailey) Shannon in 1848 prior to moving to Campbell County, and over the next twenty-two years they would have nine children. At some point "Squire" Shannon moved his residence to the town of Douglasville. I ran across Samuel Shannon's name lists of Douglas County officials who took office in 1885 and in 1889. Samuel Jackson Shannon served as Douglas County treasurer during a time when the county not only had an elected treasurer but also had an elected tax receiver and tax collector.
To find the victim of the tragic drowning all I had to do was trace through Samuel and Mary's sons to see if any of them died in 1881. Son number three, Virgil Quillian Shannon, was born in 1854 and passed on January 10, 1881. Virgil must be the one I've wondered about all this time.
During the first few days of January 1881 the freshets were upon the Dog River, which means there was heavy flooding following a heavy snow. Virgil was attempting to cross the river in a buggy. During the attempt he became frightened at the sudden condition of the stream and jumped from the buggy. He was unable to swim to the river bank. Five days later it was presumed he had drowned as his body had not yet been recovered.
Virgil was in his mid-20s, a young father of three and married to Mary Bascomb McWhorter. Though I never found confirmation, I must assume Virgil's body was eventually located as there is a grave for Virgil at the Flint Hill Methodist Church, but as we know, a headstone doesn't always mean there's a body underneath it.
Following his two terms as Douglas County's treasurer, Samuel Jackson Shannon remained in the town of Douglasville passing on October 11, 1907, and is buried with his wife and one of his daughters in Douglasville's City Cemetery.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County in the Weekend Edition of the Sentinel. You can find her book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
