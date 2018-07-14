A high price was paid for the land you and I live on today. Many of us are aware that Native Americas were moved off their land by the government, but the price for this land also involved a violent execution -- the details of which make an interesting tale. At one time Douglas County was part of what we refer to as old Campbell County, and before that was part of the Creek Nation. In December 1824, Duncan G. Campbell and Major James Meriwether met with the Creek National Council. The natives refused all efforts to cede their lands arguing the United States had never kept their promises, and the men would not violate a Creek law which forbid any council member ceding lands under penalty of death.
A frustrated and overwhelmed Campbell and Meriwether were determined to carry out their mission. They turned to William McIntosh, a council member for help. A deal was struck referred to as the Indian Springs Treaty. Monies totaling $400,000 were part of the bargain along with all Creek lands in Georgia and three million acres in Alabama to the U.S. government. The Creek Nation would receive an acre for acre match in an area west of the Mississippi River, but through the negotiations William McIntosh not only received half of the cash settlement, he was also able to keep his plantations -- Acorn Bluff at Moore's Bridge on the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County (today's McIntosh Reserve) and at Indian Springs in Butts County.
Many of the Creek National Council were outraged citing McIntosh had no authority to secure the deal without their approval, and felt they had no choice but to enforce their law. By April 30, 1825, even McIntosh's powerful relative, Georgia Gov. George M. Troup couldn't help him. The Law Menders, a group numbering 170 to 200 warriors led by Menewa, another council member, were given the assignment to execute McIntosh and others at McIntosh's property along the Chattahoochee River.
McIntosh ran a public home which means travelers were often lodged on the property, so an interpreter named James Hutton was taken along to converse with any whites who might be at the McIntosh home. It turned out to be a good idea, as there was indeed a travelling peddler lodged in an outbuilding along with William McIntosh's son, Chillicothe (Chilly), also a target of the Law Menders. As the Law Menders gained entry to the building around three in the morning on April 30, 1825, Chilly sprang to his feet and jumped out of a window. As he ran off several guns were discharged at him without effect. He made his way to the river and escaped. The white peddler, by this time, was very frightened, but Hutton spoke to him and calmed him the best he could.
By this time the rest of the Law Menders had surrounded the main building and torches were applied to the sides and under it. Members of the McIntosh family could see the outlines of the forms of the men intent on murder, and could hear them shouting, "McIntosh, we told you if you sold the land to the Georgians we would come!"
McIntosh, upon the first discovery of the assailants had barricaded his front door and stood near it when it was forced. He fired on them, and at that moment one of his steadfast friends, Etomme Tustinugee, his body riddled with balls fell lifeless upon the threshold. McIntosh retreated to the second story, with four guns in his hands, which he continued to discharge from a window. He fought with great courage, though his end was near. He was the only occupant of the burning house as two of McIntosh's three wives had been dragged into the yard by this time.
Eventually, the fire did force McIntosh down to the first story of the home where he received several gun shots and fell to the floor. He was seized by the legs and dragged down the steps to the ground. While lying in the yard, and while the blood was gushing from his wounds, he raised himself on one arm and surveyed his murderers with looks of what was reported to be defiance. At that moment one of the Law Menders plunged a long knife to the hilt, in the direction of McIntosh's heart, and with one long breath he expired. The Law Menders plundered the house, killed the stock, and murdered McIntosh's son-in-law, Samuel Hawkins. Chilly McIntosh and Hawkins' brother Benjamin both Law Mender targets had escaped. Even so, the Law Menders marched away happily with the scalps of McIntosh and Samuel Hawkins. McIntosh's scalp was suspended on a pole in the public square of the Creek town of Ocfuskee. It was said to be quite the spectacle for old and young who danced around it with shouts of joy.
President John Quincy Adams would eventually side with the Creek Nation regarding the Indian Springs Treaty concluding McIntosh had overstepped his authority and believed the matter had been sacrificed to Georgia politics. In 1826, the United States negotiated a new treaty -- The Treaty of Washington -- which would eventually lead to the formation of Campbell County.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County in the Weekend Edition of the Sentinel. You can find her book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.