Thursday, July 4, 1935, dawned with a threat of thundershowers, but many Atlantans still planned to attend the Atlanta Crackers baseball game at Ponce de Leon Park, others would celebrate the birth of the nation by going to Lakewood Park to see the midget car races, while throngs of people were expected to head to Canton where Gov. Talmadge would be speaking at the dedication of a new bridge across the Etowah River.
Some decided to spend the day picnicking at one of the city's local parks including Maddox Park which was one of the city's newest opened in 1931 and named for Robert Maddox who served as Atlanta's mayor from 1909 to 1911. Along one edge of the park was the Atlanta, Birmingham and Coast Railroad, a busy route in the 1930s, but today is abandoned and projected to be part of Atlanta's Belt Line project.
One set of picnickers decided to take a short-cut into the park mid-morning by crossing the tracks. While they were making their way through some of the underbrush, a gruesome discovery was made -- a badly decomposed body of a decapitated man. Later, it would be estimated the body had been there for at least five days.
The police found the man's body crumpled over a shotgun which had a discharged shell in the breech. One shell had been fired and another was found in the man's clothing. A badge was found on his shirt giving his employment number with the J.A. Jones Construction Company that led to his identification.
The dead man's name was Nicholas F. (Red) Neely, a truck driver, working on the new Techwood Homes project that would open the following year. It was also discovered Neely was from Douglas County. In fact, my research uncovered Neely was the grandson of one of the earliest pioneer settlers in this area -- Ezekiel Polk.
Nicholas Jackson (Jack) Neely, the dead man's father, said his son had not been himself since he separated from his wife six months prior, and he had been missing from his home since Saturday morning.
A coroner's inquest was quickly held, and it was determined Neely had committed suicide. His body was released to his parents, and the funeral was held the next day at Ephesus Baptist with burial in the churchyard.
However, things didn't set well with Assistant Solicitor-General John Hudson.
Perhaps the "investigation" had been wrapped up a little too quickly. Hudson began to look over the evidence brought forward at the coroner's inquest and found many things were not introduced as evidence. Hudson declared, "It is an utter impossibility for Neely to have committed suicide."
Neely's skull had been smashed into at least twenty pieces. Hudson advised a two-foot iron pipe found near the body could be the murder weapon, saying Neely possibly had been beaten to death with the bar and the circumstances made to look as though he had shot himself with the gun.
With the holiday over police investigators quickly got to work including Special Investigator George Pounds who traced some of the more meager clues. They determined that although every foot of ground had been examined minutely, no further evidence of Neely's head was found. Investigators declared it would be impossible for a charge from the shotgun which was found under Neely to have demolished his head. Three suspects were brought to light -- J.G. Smith, Paul Ewing, and Nettie Spruill. Apparently, Spruill was accusing Ewing with the murder and said that Smith helped to decapitate Neely. A fourth suspect was also being sought.
By mid-September 1935. investigators came to Douglas County accompanied by a Grady Hospital chemist to exhume Neely's body and conduct a few tests to determine if Neely had been shot to death or beaten with a heavy instrument. Several pieces of bone and other objects were taken from the grave and various photos of the body were taken.
By the end of September 1935, Smith, Ewing, and Spruill were indicted for murder with the iron bar cited in the indictment as the murder weapon, and Neely's head had been hacked off with a knife -- a knife found in the possession of Nettie Spruill.
Nettie Spruill would plead guilty under the charge of accessory to murder after the fact and received an 18-month sentence. Smith and Ewing were tried at the end of October 1935, found guilty, and sentenced to life in prison.
Soon a fourth person was indicted in the murder, John Odom, who went on trial in May 1936. Key testimony came from Neely's father who testified the gun found under his son's body was not his. He knew this because Neely's shotgun was longer and in much better condition than the one found under his body. The state insisted the gun was owned by Odom, and Neely was not shot at all. Expert testimony would be introduced to show no bullet holes pierced the bits of skull at all.
At least three people testified they had been involved in jail cell conversations with Odom who admitted to them he had "killed or pretty near killed a man." Another couple testified Odom had visited their house on July 2 and told them he "had been in a fight at Maddox Park."
Yes, Odom was eventually convicted of murder and given a life sentence closing the murder case of Nicholas F. (Red) Neely -- just one of the stories behind the many headstones that dot Douglas County.
