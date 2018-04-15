Cooper: The Salt Springs sensation

In 1887, tongues were wagging regarding the magnificent structure being erected in Salt Springs known as the Sweetwater Park Hotel. The exact location of the hotel took up most of the real estate between S. Sweetwater Road and Florence Drive along Veterans Memorial/Bankhead Highway. The idea and money men behind this hotel were E.W. Marsh, S.M. Inman, and their local partner James A. Watson. The men also had a 50-year lease for the water at Lithia Springs, and in 1887, they already had two smaller hotels in the area. One hotel was on the water company property and another close to the depot in Lithia Springs, but the partners quickly determined they needed more rooms and decided to build a much larger resort-type hotel like those in St. Augustine and Saratoga.
My research indicates it took close to 200 men to erect the hotel containing 245 rooms spread out over at least three wings three-stories high. The hotel had its own electric plant to supply electricity to the entire facility decades before any other location in Douglas County, at least half a mile of hallways, and the hotel spanned an area of two and one-half acres NOT counting the landscaped grounds, but the new hotel was not the only Salt Springs sensation in 1887.
A year before the construction began on the Sweetwater Park Hotel, another hotel was announced by J.B. Thompson, yet another Atlanta businessman who was a well-known in the real estate community, had a thriving livestock business, and owned on of the first "electric" theaters in Atlanta. Like Marsh and Inman, Thompson also had control of a water company along with partner T.G. Healy -- the springs at Austell -- and felt those coming to "his" springs needed a place to stay. The Austell water was sold in Atlanta at several places including H.C. Beerman's Soda Water Palace and establishments owned by W.E. Venable. One ad placed by Thompson stated the best salt springs water could be obtained at "Austell because it comes from a rock basin where no seep water can get in. You call it Austell Lithia, but it is the best salt springs water."
Thompson's hotel would be known as the "Salt Springs Hotel," and it would open in mid-April 1887 right as the splash of media began recounting how the construction was going with Marsh and Inman's hotel in downtown Lithia Springs. Thompson's advertisements stated his hotel would be first class with electric bells, hot and cold water, bathrooms on every floor, a wide piazza extending almost entirely around the house, a beautiful grove, Saturday dances referred to as "hops," and would be managed by T. J. May.
It must have been very frustrating for Mr. Thompson to open his hotel amidst the hoopla of the larger and more fabulous Sweetwater Park Hotel. It did not take long for a war of words to begin between the Atlanta businessmen turned aspiring hotel-men.
Things really got nasty when there were disagreements regarding the names of the hotels. A person only identified as "Justice," clearly supporting the efforts of Marsh and Inman, wrote an editorial appearing in "The Constitution" on April 17, 1887, accusing J.B. Thompson of robbing Marsh & Co. of the name of their hotel and springs by calling his Austell hotel "Salt Springs Hotel" though he knew Marsh and Co. had been using that name for one of their hotels for the past two years. They further accused Mr. Thompson of attempting to deceive the public into the belief his hotel was "the" Salt Springs hotel.
A few days later Thompson countered with his own editorial stating the name of his Austell hotel was indeed "Salt Springs Hotel," he was the sole owner, and said that his hotel was nearer by one-half distance to salt spring water (his springs), than the water at Salt Spring Station which was the name the village of Lithia Springs was known by at that time.
Thompson further related how he and T.G. Healy owned two original springs of fine salt spring water and an abundant supply of said water would be afforded to all free of cost when used at the springs or carried away in small containers. He also wanted the public to know Marsh & Co. had long since abandoned the name "Salt Springs" for their water using the name "Bowden Lithia Springs" and named the hotel at the town of Salt Springs "The Bowden Lithia Hotel" while the hotel at their springs was known as the "Lithia Hotel. Thompson claimed these names had been published in at least one travel guide. Thompson contended Marsh & Co. only began calling their hotel by the depot the "Salt Springs Hotel" only after he had announced his hotel at Austell and asked, "In the light of the foregoing facts who appears to be the party copying or endeavoring to mislead or rob of name?"
I've done some checking and Mr. Thompson was a bit incorrect. As early as 1885 Marsh & Co. was using the name "Salt Springs Hotel" in newspaper advertisements. I doubt that knowledge would have stopped the hotel-men from their feud, however.
Competition between the two dueling hotels ended just a few months later when J.B. Thompson gave up his interest in the Austell water and advertised the sale of his hotel "very cheap." The Austell hotel was bought by William E. Shelverton, father of former Austell mayor Charles J. Shelverton who later deeded it to his wife. Through the years this hotel would also be known as the Benscot Lithia Springs Hotel among other names. If you visit the Burger King in Austell, you are basically standing where Thompson's hotel stood. It was demolished in 1985.
Marsh & Co.'s fabulous Sweetwater Park Hotel would go on to be very successful for approximately 27 years until it was completely destroyed by fire.
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
