Halfway between Powder Springs and Douglasville near Gothard's Creek in what was once old Campbell County can be found the Mitchell farm settled by Henry McDonald Mitchell in the 1840s soon after the removal of the Cherokee Indians. It was there Henry Mitchell built a cabin with a nice stone chimney and raised a family with his wife Elizabeth (Blair) Mitchell.
According to Joe Baggett's concise genealogical records of many of the early settlers in the county the Mitchell's had seven children -- William Mitchell lived in Douglas County as an adult before moving on to Texas; Frances Marion "Frank" Mitchell is remembered as a former tax receiver and coroner for Douglas County; Jane Mitchell married a Jones family member; Polly Mitchell married a Crow and like William she ended up in Texas; Rosa Mitchell married a Hobgood family member; Jackson Mitchell died during the Civil War in 1862; and Henry Mitchell Jr. is remembered as the county's third sheriff, serving from 1875 to 1876.
In 1859, Henry Mitchell met his heavenly reward, and his farm eventually passed into the hands of Dr. William Hayne Poole. Dr. Poole had settled in the old Skint Chestnut section of Campbell County in the late 1860s because he felt the community needed a doctor. Dr. Poole ended up marrying Anne Marcella (Vansant) Poole, daughter of Reuben Vansant, brother of Young Vansant. The Vansant brothers owned hundreds of acres in the Skint Chestnut area and are remembered for a fist fight they had to decide which brother would donate the original forty acres which became today's historic section of downtown Douglasville. Young Vansant won the fight and donated the land.
The Poole home still stands in Douglasville today on W. Strickland Street more recently known as a wedding venue, Le Jardin Blanc, before it became a private home again. Dr. Poole wasn't satisfied with being a doctor. He also liked to acquire property and operated several farms around the county as well as two grist mills. While he farmed the old Mitchell property he had no use for the cabin Henry Mitchell had built, and it eventually began to wither away. The stack stone chimney, however, remained tall and straight, a sentinel to history as I like to refer to them, but back in the early days folks in these parts were resourceful and reused everything they could including building materials.
A neighbor soon appeared in June 1891 and made a deal with Dr. Poole to take down the chimney and haul off the stones to be reused on his property. The neighbor soon commenced the work and things were going well until -- well, until a container of some sort was found hidden among the stones. The neighbor opened the container and found enough bright and shiny gold pieces totaling one thousand dollars!
Let's think about this for a minute. One thousand dollars was an enormous sum of money for someone to hide prior to 1859, and to most people in 1891 it was still a great deal of money. Here's one way to think about it ... one ounce of gold was worth $20.67 in 1891 and today, gold is worth $1,222 an ounce per my Mister who often serves as my research assistant.
So, of course the neighbor's gold find didn't go unnoticed. Word soon got out and reached not only Dr. Poole's ears, but Henry Mitchell's heirs as well.
The question was whose money was it?
The Mitchell heirs couldn't prove their father placed the gold coins in the chimney, but the question remained was the gold Dr. Poole's or the neighbor who had purchased the chimney?
This story regarding the gold coins has been in my notes going back to 2010 when I first started researching Douglas and old Campbell County history. To this day I've never run across any follow-up story or found any sort of lawsuit where Dr. Poole or the Mitchell heirs tried to claim the coins. I'm thinking a deal was struck where all parties received a portion, or perhaps the neighbor was able to keep his find all to himself.
Makes you wonder about all those chimneys you pass occasionally by the roadside, doesn't it?
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County in the Weekend Edition of the Sentinel. You can find her book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
