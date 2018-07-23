I've always found the Douglasville City Cemetery at the corner of Church Street and Rose Avenue an interesting place. Perhaps you've noticed the tall obelisk marker close to the cemetery gate on Church Street. The marker states, "Captain E. R. Whitley, born August 8, 1821; died December 23, 1878; He who lives in the hearts of those who loved him never die; erected by his son Dr. T.R. Whitley."
So, who is this man whose son erected such a marker?
Capt. Evan Riley Whitley was born in North Carolina in 1821, the son of Jackson Whitley. By the late 1840s, E.R. Whitley had moved to Campbell County to a plot of land located today on the Douglas County side of the Chattahoochee River. His home with some modifications over the years, still stands along Oak Hill Road in the southern section of the county, and fortunately, recently sold to someone who appreciates the history of the place.
Whitley took to his new home by getting involved in politics, fraternal organizations, and business. He's listed as one of the first members of the masonic lodge in Campbellton and was one of the first officers serving as the group's Junior Warden at their first meeting in September 1848. I have numerous newspaper mentions regarding political meetings in old Campbell County mentioning E.R. Whitley's name as well as many mentions of his mercantile business, Bullard & Whitley, located in old Campbellton.
During the Civil War one of the companies formed in Campbell County, the Campbell Volunteers, was raised by its captain, E. R. Whitley. The group, numbering over 100 men, arrived in Atlanta in mid-September 1861. They camped at Walton Spring near Atlanta's Walton and Spring Streets before heading off to Richmond, Virginia.
In the book "From Red Clay to Richmond: Trail of the 35th Georgia Infantry Regiment, C.S.A." author John J. Fox recounts some of the activities of the Campbell Volunteers, designated in regiment records as Company E. Along with the rest of the 35th Infantry Company E would see action at Manassas, Seven Pines, Gettysburg and other battles as well. Today, we know a little about Capt.Whitley's efforts as an officer from Benjamin Moody who wrote home saying of Whitley, "He will not flinch an inch when the game is falling, and this is the man for me." Moody would die at Mechanicsville in June 1862 protecting the regimental flag, and it would fall to Capt. Whitley to write Moody's widow and send along a little over forty dollars representing wages owed to Moody at his death.
Capt. Whitley was forced to resign his commission in 1863 due to declining health and returned home, but instantly reenlisted for state service, so it was at Campbellton in July 1864 when Captain Whitley was captured and sent to Johnson's Island, a prisoner-of-war-camp near Sandusky, Ohio. Originally the camp had been a facility for officers only, but towards the war's end was opened to all ranks. Whitley would spend eighteen months there, but it could have been worse. Johnson's Island was not one of the more notorious hell holes that many prison camps were during the Civil War. The camp's mortality rate was very low compared to other places, and there were theatrical performances and craft activities available for prisoners. This explains why some biographical sources for Captain Whitley mention he passed the time as a prisoner creating and selling gutta percha rings. Gutta percha was a tree resin from various trees from the Pacific Rim that was used for a popular form of mourning jewelry, but it was also used for other things such as buttons, boot soles, and even an early material for golf balls. Today, many museums have gutta percha rings on display. Could some of those have been created by Capt. E.R. Whitley?
Following the war Capt. Whitley farmed, bought and sold land, and as early as July 1871 Captain Whitley served with John M. Edge, A.L. Gorman, Z.A. Rice, and B.N. Williford on a citizen-appointed committee to represent Douglas County citizens in negotiations with the directors of the Georgia Western Railroad, the line paralleling Bankhead Highway today.
I've found Campbell County Sheriff sale ads dated January 1869 mentioning Whitley as a deputy sheriff, but not much beyond that. I do know for certain at this point Whitley served as a deputy sheriff for Douglas County for the county's first sheriff, Thomas Hurt Selman. Then in 1873, Whitley became sheriff and served a term which at that time lasted on year. It was during this term Sheriff Whitley had to deal with the freshets or severe flooding that occurred county-wide. I wrote about these freshets in September 2016 mentioning wagons were camped at the ferries along the Chattahoochee River for seven to eight days waiting to cross safely. Several of the county's mill dams, gin houses, and saw mills were washed away including a mill owned by Whitley on Anneewakee Creek that had a brand-new rock dam.
In 1875, Capt. Whitley left his longtime home and moved to Douglasville. He ran for another term as sheriff which began in January 1877. Unfortunately, he was just a few days shy of serving his full term when he passed on December 23, 1878 following a severe bout of laryngitis. It was reported that before he breathed his last Capt. Whitley said, "All is well with me." He was just 57 years old.
Capt. Whitley's obituary was signed simply "A friend" who wrote, "His wife has lost a noble husband; the children a kind and indulgent father; the county has lost a most exemplary officer; society an honored member. He leaves a large circle of friends and relatives to mourn his loss, but their loss is his eternal gain. May God rest his soul."
I certainly understand now why his son erected such a monument to Capt. E.R. Whitley's memory.
