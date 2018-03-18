One of the iconic images of World War II happens to be Rosie the Riveter representing thousands of women who entered the work force at a time when most Americans felt a woman's place was at home. It took a strong woman to become a Rosie. She had to be a fighter, and one Georgia native, Helen Dortch, was not only a fighter, but she knew how to push boundaries in what was most certainly a man's world. In fact, over and over during her life Helen Dortch earned the nickname "fighting lady."
Dortch was born in Carnesville on April 20, 1863. Her father, James Speed Dortch, was a lawyer and newspaper editor. It is said Dortch received her fighting spirit from her father. She was a gifted writer and her pen was quick to become an influence in the state.
Dortch took over as owner/editor of the failing "Tribune" in Carnesville in 1888 and turned the paper around, increasing circulation to thousands of subscribers. By 1894, she had moved on to the "Milledgeville Chronicle" before being appointed to the position of assistant state librarian by Governor W.Y. Atkinson, the first woman in the state to hold the position. She pressed her way to the front by force of sheer merit. Two years later Dortch fought for legislation that bore her name, the Dortch Bill, which paved the way for women to hold the state office of librarian. This was one of the first chinks in Georgia's glass ceiling regarding the rights of women.
By 1897, there were rumors Dortch's boss, John Milledge, state librarian, was going to retire, and Dortch was among several candidates for the position. But during the late summer of 1897 rumors of a possible advancement with her job wasn't the only bit of gossip being passed around regarding Helen Dortch and her headstrong ways.
After numerous denials it seems Dortch had accepted the marriage proposal of General James Longstreet, the famous warrior who had served during in the Indian, Mexican, and Civil wars. He had retired to Gainesville where he spent his time among his grapevines, hotel owner, and as postmaster.
The gossip didn't stem from the fact that Dortch and Longstreet might marry, but it was the fact that Dortch was 34 and her groom-to-be was a much older man of 76! To put this in a better context, the same year Dortch was born her future groom was a bit busy overseeing battleplans at Chancellorsville and Gettysburg.
Also added into the gossip mix was Dortch and Longstreet had been acquainted with one another for a few years. It seems Dortch and Longstreet's daughter had been roommates at Gainesville Seminary, now Brenau University. Dortch admitted in an interview she and Longstreet's daughter had "visited each other at their homes hundreds of times."
In a paper written years later by Dortch titled "Wooed in the Warrior's Tent," archived at the Atlanta History Center, she discusses her relationship with the general and explains how their admiration of each other bloomed into something more during a three-week period in the summer of 1897 when they were both guests at the Sweetwater Park Hotel in Lithia Springs. Dortch would be at the hotel from May through September that year, but for three weeks General Longstreet was also at the resort, and it is said they were inseparable.
The wedding rumors resulted in a media frenzy. It seemed everyone knew the old warrior and his young lady were getting married except the bride and groom. They denied it over and over. When questioned about it in mid-August 1897 Dortch was "deeply mortified" stating, "It is too ridiculous a rumor to notice. It is absurd and without foundation."
Finally, with two days to go before the pending nuptials the denials stopped, and it was confirmed the couple would be married at the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then located on Peachtree Street where the Peachtree Plaza Hotel now stands, on Sept. 8, 1897. Governor Atkinson gave the bride away, and all five of the general's grown children, including the bride's former schoolmate were in attendance even though some gossips tried to put forth the daughter wasn't happy her friend would soon be her step-mother.
Soon after the marriage General Longstreet received a presidential appointment as Commissioner of Railroads, so the newlyweds moved to Washington, D.C. for a time and Helen Longstreet gave up her quest for Georgia's state librarian position. Later, Mrs. Longstreet took on the job as postmistress in Gainesville, a post her husband had also held. She also championed her husband's reputation as the controversial general who failed to follow orders at Gettysburg. She fought until the end of the general's life and then her own to portray his life correctly in history. In 1905, Helen published "Lee and Longstreet at High Tide" to that end.
Though they were only together for six years before General Longstreet died, it must have been a very special relationship. When asked why she marred the General Helen Longstreet said, "I loved him. As a little child I had access to the home of General Longstreet, a man who impressed even my childish mind with a high sense of his honor and integrity."
Following the General's death Helen kept fighting for various causes and during World War II at the age of 80, Helen Longstreet packed a lunch, picked up her tools, and stood alongside other Georgia women at Bell Bomber (Lockheed) building B-29s, and during the 1950s, she led an unsuccessful write-in campaign against Herman Talmadge for the office of governor. Think of that, a woman running for governor in the 1950s, even if it was a write-in campaign! Another first for Helen Longstreet involved her portrait hanging at the state capitol building in Atlanta. Yes, hers was the first female portrait to hang alongside important men throughout Georgia's history.
Helen Dortch Longstreet was most certainly a woman before her time!
Lisa Cooper writes the amazing stories of Douglas County each Sunday. You can find her new book "Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County" online at Amazon, print and Kindle versions. Locally, her books can be found at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, The Farmer's Table and Lithia Springs Pharmacy.
