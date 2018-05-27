On Saturday, May 19, billions of people tuned in to watch The Royal Wedding. It was a beautiful celebration that captured the hearts of so many. As a Christian who finds his Biblical, theological, and traditional roots in the Anglican Church, I was proud to be an Episcopalian that day. My heart swelled when I heard my presiding bishop, The Most Rev. Michael Curry, deliver the homily. For a moment the world was led to remember Love -- specifically, the love of Christ and how families, nations, and the earth are forever changed by the reality of this love. It is a love founded in truth and grounded in relationship.
Outside the Church, society does not lead with love grounded in relationship. These days, society finds its lead through identity (Republican/Democrat, rich/poor, gay/straight). Within these various tribes 'the other' is quickly identified as enemy number one. Those that are on the 'right side of history' scream for their rights as egotism, individualism, and hedonism are on full display.
Theologically, the Church leads with identity as well; however, it chooses to go deeper than party affiliation, skin color, or sexual orientation. Instead, it leads with love where we are identified first and foremost as children of God in relationship with God, self, neighbor, and creation. St. Paul may have put it best when he said that it is in Christ where we live, and move, and have our being.
Bishop Curry helped the world to imagine what leading with love and relationship to 'the other' might look like. Jesus Christ reminds us to love our neighbors as ourselves, and to pray for those who persecute us. Although it may be tempting to lead off a conversation identifying as part of this or that tribe, why not avoid that temptation and enflesh the love of God founded and grounded in Jesus Christ? His message was a world changer in the first century and harnessing the power of God's love today continues to change the world.
The Rev. Brandon Duke proudly serves Saint Julian's Episcopal Church in Douglasville.
