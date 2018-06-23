Trump fixed a crisis he created. But his signature can't undo damage done to children separated from their families. And our reputation might not recover from the tarnish.
A grinning Trump hugging the flag last week is an ironic optic. His schtick mocks our values in the reflection of caged, crying children. I'm aware that while those images trouble many, they gladden others.
We show the world who our country is through our priorities. So, we've lost the high ground to question North Korea about human rights abuses.
Immigration issues open fault lines that divide the nation. The fissures expose frayed edges of the fabric that holds our country together. If America can't mend itself, how can we tell other countries what to do?
Along the Texas border, the shelter crammed with beds, toys, crayons, and a small playground looked, in many ways, like a friendly environment for children. A place where they could be happy. But prominent pediatrician Colleen Kraft caught the eye of a child about 2 years old who screamed and pounded her fists on a mat.
A shelter worker tried to give her toys and books to calm her down, but the worker seemed frustrated. Kraft told "The Washington Post" that as much as the worker wanted to console the little girl, she couldn't touch, hold, or pick her up to let her know everything would be all right.
That's the rule, Kraft said she was told. They're not allowed to touch the children.
Kids can suffer permanent harm from border separations. Doctors say the trauma can damage both the brain and body. Trump's policy of forcibly separating children from their parents is a "great injustice."
"Any forced separation is highly stressful for children and can cause lifelong trauma, as well as an increased risk of other mental illnesses, such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder," said the American Psychiatric Association's Dr. Altha Stewart. "Many families crossing the United States border are fleeing war and violence in their home countries and are already coping with the effects of stress and trauma. These children deserve our protection and should remain with their families as they seek asylum."
In a rare statement on a policy issue, first lady Melania Trump weighed in through her spokeswoman on the crisis at America's borders. "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Sunday. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."
Laura Bush calls the separations "immoral."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions justifies Trump's policy on biblical grounds, and instructs Christians to submit to "God's servants," that is, the government. According to the Bible, let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.
Sessions is out of order, He should research separation of church and state. His Romans 13 verse has also been cited by Nazi sympathizers, apartheid-enforcers, slave owners, and loyalists opposed to the American Revolution. Christians have wrestled with how to apply the passage to issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, and taxes.
Trump makes jokes. That's how he issues marching orders. And makes it harder to determine when he tells the truth. For those who love his act, there's nothing I can say to break the spell.
The President stunned G7 world leaders when he suggested he'd ship 25 million Mexicans to Japan, which would result in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe losing his next election.
Shame on Trump, and followers who think this classless remark is funny. Making people the butt of jokes appeals to the lowest common denominator. I challenge everyone to substitute where their family came from (Southerners, foreign countries) for "Mexicans," and laugh.
Polish jokes were popular in the '70s. My husband and I were friends with an Army couple of Polish descent who heard those jokes at a party. Their hurt was visible. Surely we've grown in 40 years.
Americans should be traumatized. We're better than everything that is happening.
